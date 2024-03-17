Sahith Theegala praises Brian Harman as one of the “most impressive golfers" for his exceptional ball-striking - “He’s a pretty aggressive player”

Sahith Theegala praised Brian Harman for his exceptionally amazing ball-striking technique. Harman and Theegala teed it up at this week's The Players Championship 2024.

They have been playing well in the tournament, and following the three rounds, they both found themselves inside the top 10. Paired up for the third round of the event on Saturday, March 16, they played some fantastic shots.

Following Day 3 of the event, Theegala appreciated Harman's incredible game and referred to the 37-year-old American as 'one of the most impressive golfers' he had played with. He told reporters:

"I'm just so competitive. I'm like, I can't lose by 10 to this guy. Granted, he's one of the best players in the world, and every single time I play with him he's one of the most impressive golfers I've ever seen in my life. I was like, just don't get too drummed..."

“...Feels like he never starts the ball off line. Like, every iron shot he hits start at the flag and either cuts a little or draws a little. I wouldn't even say he plots his way around because I would say he's a pretty aggressive player, he just stripes, he's just a striper. I've probably played with him five or six times now, and he's always been a great putter. When he matches everything up, it's pretty fun to watch", he added."

Expand Tweet

The Players Championship 2024 started with its first round on Thursday, March 14, and had a regular 144 players' field. However, only half of the field could make it to the final two rounds following the 36-hole cut.

Some of the top-ranked PGA Tour players teed it up at this week's PGA Tour event, and following a 54-hole game, Xander Schauffele took the lead with a score of 17-under, leading second-placed Wyndham Clark by one stroke.

How did Sahith Theegala and Brian Harman play at The Players Championship 2024?

Sahith Theegala and Brian Harman were impressive with their game in the three rounds of The Players Championship 2024 so far. Harman settled in a solo third place following Saturday's round, shooting three rounds of 72, 65, and 64.

Harman did not have a good start to the tournament. On Thursday, he shot a round of 72 with two birdies and two bogeys. However, he was impressive in the second round and shot eight birdies, an eagle, and three bogeys to score 7-under 65.

In the event's third round, Harman carded nine birdies and just one bogey to score 8-under 64 and settled in solo third place. Sahith Theegala, on the other hand, shot three rounds of 70,67, and 67. He sank seven birdies, one bogey, and two double bogeys in the opening round to score 2-under 70. He shot six birdies and just a bogey in the second round and scored 5-under 67.

Theegala again played a round of 5-under 67 the following day with a bogey, four birdies and an eagle. He settled in a tie for sixth place with Scottie Scheffler with a score of 12-under.