Sahith Theegala tee times and pairing at 2023 Fortinet Championship: When will the leader tee off on Sunday?

Sahith Theegala carded a bogey-free 5-under 67 in the 2023 Fortinet Championship on Saturday, September 16, to aggregate at 17-under after three rounds. He now holds the solo two-stroke lead over Cam Davis, S.H. Kim, and Justin Thomas.
Theegala has positioned himself well before the final round of the Fortinet Championship, as he's aiming for his maiden PGA Tour title after 74 starts. Having already witnessed 11 first-time winners this season, he could become the next first-time winner on the PGA Tour on Sunday, September 17.
The 25-year-old Indian American golfer said that the third round went well and that staying patient at the beginning helped him make two good putts early on.
Acknowledging the chances of being in the hunt to lift the trophy on Sunday, he said:
"It's really hard and really good golf to put yourself in contention. I've said it so many times, the PGA TOUR's probably as deep as it's ever been, and these guys are really, really good. It takes a lot—three, four rounds of really good golf—to be in contention.
"The main thing that I'm kind of focusing on was just making progress and I felt like I made progress again throughout the year."
Theegala is paired with Davis for the final round of the Fortinet Championship. Davis shot a bogey-free 65 in the third round, which consisted of consecutive birdies in the final four holes. The duo will be the last pair to tee off on Sunday, as they will begin their round at 4:50 pm ET.
The final round of the Fortinet Championship will begin with Kevin Kisner and Carl Yuan teeing off at 11:00 am ET.
Tee time details for the Fortinet Championship, round 4
See below for the complete tee time details for the final round of the Fortinet Championship:
- 11:00 am: Kevin Kisner, Carl Yuan
- 11:10 am: Tyson Alexander, Chesson Hadley
- 11:20 am: William McGirt, Richy Werenski
- 11:30 am: Preston Summerhays, Ben Crane
- 11:40 am: David Lipsky, Nate Lashley
- 11:50 am: Russell Knox, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:00 pm: Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook
- 12:15 pm: James Hahn, Sung Kang
- 12:25 pm: Martin Laird, Erik van Rooyen
- 12:35 pm: Chez Reavie, Ben Taylor
- 12:45 pm: Luke List, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:55 pm: Tom Johnson, Harry Hall
- 01:05 pm: Beau Hossler, Sam Stevens
- 01:15 pm: Justin Suh, Kevin Streelman
- 01:30 pm: Doug Ghim, Troy Merritt
- 01:40 pm: Andrew Landry, Satoshi Kodaira
- 01:50 pm: Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore
- 02:00 pm: Dylan Wu, Lucas Herbert
- 02:10 pm: Greyson Sigg, J.J. Spaun
- 02:20 pm: Scott Stallings, Matthias Schwab
- 02:30 pm: Sangmoon Bae, Carson Young
- 02:45 pm: Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder
- 02:55 pm: Jimmy Walker, D.J. Trahan
- 03:05 pm: Zac Blair, Vince Whaley
- 03:15 pm: Brendon Todd, Brice Garnett
- 03:25 pm: Kelly Kraft, Hank Lebioda
- 03:35 pm: Davis Thompson, Justin Lower
- 03:45 pm: Max Homa, Chad Ramey
- 04:00 pm: Scott Harrington, K.H. Lee
- 04:10 pm: Martin Trainer, Robby Shelton
- 04:20 pm: Callum Tarren, Peter Malnati
- 04:30 pm: Matt Kuchar, Eric Cole
- 04:40 pm: Justin Thomas, S.H. Kim
- 04:50 pm: Sahith Theegala, Cam Davis