Sahith Theegala tee times and pairing at 2023 Fortinet Championship: When will the leader tee off on Sunday?

Sahith Theegala carded a bogey-free 5-under 67 in the 2023 Fortinet Championship on Saturday, September 16, to aggregate at 17-under after three rounds. He now holds the solo two-stroke lead over Cam Davis, S.H. Kim, and Justin Thomas.

Theegala has positioned himself well before the final round of the Fortinet Championship, as he's aiming for his maiden PGA Tour title after 74 starts. Having already witnessed 11 first-time winners this season, he could become the next first-time winner on the PGA Tour on Sunday, September 17.

The 25-year-old Indian American golfer said that the third round went well and that staying patient at the beginning helped him make two good putts early on.

Acknowledging the chances of being in the hunt to lift the trophy on Sunday, he said:

"It's really hard and really good golf to put yourself in contention. I've said it so many times, the PGA TOUR's probably as deep as it's ever been, and these guys are really, really good. It takes a lot—three, four rounds of really good golf—to be in contention.

"The main thing that I'm kind of focusing on was just making progress and I felt like I made progress again throughout the year."

Theegala is paired with Davis for the final round of the Fortinet Championship. Davis shot a bogey-free 65 in the third round, which consisted of consecutive birdies in the final four holes. The duo will be the last pair to tee off on Sunday, as they will begin their round at 4:50 pm ET.

The final round of the Fortinet Championship will begin with Kevin Kisner and Carl Yuan teeing off at 11:00 am ET.

Tee time details for the Fortinet Championship, round 4

See below for the complete tee time details for the final round of the Fortinet Championship:

11:00 am: Kevin Kisner, Carl Yuan

11:10 am: Tyson Alexander, Chesson Hadley

11:20 am: William McGirt, Richy Werenski

11:30 am: Preston Summerhays, Ben Crane

11:40 am: David Lipsky, Nate Lashley

11:50 am: Russell Knox, Mackenzie Hughes

12:00 pm: Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook

12:15 pm: James Hahn, Sung Kang

12:25 pm: Martin Laird, Erik van Rooyen

12:35 pm: Chez Reavie, Ben Taylor

12:45 pm: Luke List, Stephan Jaeger

12:55 pm: Tom Johnson, Harry Hall

01:05 pm: Beau Hossler, Sam Stevens

01:15 pm: Justin Suh, Kevin Streelman

01:30 pm: Doug Ghim, Troy Merritt

01:40 pm: Andrew Landry, Satoshi Kodaira

01:50 pm: Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore

02:00 pm: Dylan Wu, Lucas Herbert

02:10 pm: Greyson Sigg, J.J. Spaun

02:20 pm: Scott Stallings, Matthias Schwab

02:30 pm: Sangmoon Bae, Carson Young

02:45 pm: Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder

02:55 pm: Jimmy Walker, D.J. Trahan

03:05 pm: Zac Blair, Vince Whaley

03:15 pm: Brendon Todd, Brice Garnett

03:25 pm: Kelly Kraft, Hank Lebioda

03:35 pm: Davis Thompson, Justin Lower

03:45 pm: Max Homa, Chad Ramey

04:00 pm: Scott Harrington, K.H. Lee

04:10 pm: Martin Trainer, Robby Shelton

04:20 pm: Callum Tarren, Peter Malnati

04:30 pm: Matt Kuchar, Eric Cole

04:40 pm: Justin Thomas, S.H. Kim

04:50 pm: Sahith Theegala, Cam Davis