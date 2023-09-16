Sahith Theegala tee times and pairing: When will the Fortinet Championship 2023 leader tee off on Saturday?

Sahith Theegala is jointly leading the leaderboard of the Fortinet Championship 2023 with Kim Seong-Hyeon. He scored a stunning round of 8 under 64 on Friday, which included an eagle on the fifth hole, seven birdies, and a bogey on his scorecard.
For the third round on Saturday, he is paired with Seong-Hyeon at the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley. They are the last group to start their respective play at 04:50 p.m. ET.
Sahith Theegala will be looking to capture his first PGA Tour title this Sunday at the Fortinet Championship 2023. The 25-year-old American golfer has played 73 events so far. He has finished 12 times inside the top 10 on the leaderboard.
Last year, at the RSM Classic 2022, he lost to Adam Svensson by a mere margin of two strokes and finished as tied runner-up.
Exploring Saturday's tee time and pairing for the Fortinet Championship 2023
While Sahith Theegal and Kim Seong-Hyeon will be the last group to tee off, all eyes will be on Max Homa and Justin Thomas. The pair, who are both members of the United States team for the 2023 Ryder Cup, are hoping to find some momentum heading into the Rome event about two weeks later.
Justin Thomas had a sensational 5 under 67 round on Friday in the Fortinet Championship 2023. He currently ranked tied for sixth on the leaderboard. He will start his third round's play alongside Kelly Kraft at 04:30 p.m. ET.
Meanwhile, defending champion Max Homa is also ranked T6 at the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley. He scored a bogey-free 6 under 66 on Friday and carded six birdies. For Saturday's round, he is paired with Justin Lover and will tee off at 04:10 p.m. ET.
Here are the entire tee times and pairing for the Fortinet Championship 2023:
- 11:00 a.m. - Carl Yuan, Preston Summerhays
- 11:10 a.m. - Andrew Landry, Satoshi Kodaira
- 11:20 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Luke List
- 11:30 a.m. - Ben Crane, Carson Young
- 11:40 a.m. - Stephan Jaeger, Doug Ghim
- 11:50 a.m. - Scott Stallings, Richy Werenski
- 12:00 p.m. - Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie
- 12:15 p.m. - Matthias Schwab, Ben Taylor
- 12:25 p.m. - Greyson Sigg, William McGirt
- 12:35 p.m. - Tyson Alexander, J.J. Spaun
- 12:45 p.m. - Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh
- 12:55 p.m. - Kevin Streelman, Russell Knox
- 01:05 p.m. - Hank Lebioda, Brendon Todd
- 01:15 p.m. - Martin Laird, Patton Kizzire
- 01:30 p.m. - Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler
- 01:40 p.m. - Zac Blair, Vince Whaley
- 01:50 p.m. - Jimmy Walker, Dylan Wu
- 02:00 p.m. - Peter Malnati, Mackenzie Hughes
- 02:10 p.m. - Lucas Herbert, Sam Stevens
- 02:20 p.m. - Erin van Rooyen, Chad Ramey
- 02:30 p.m. - D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky
- 02:45 p.m. - Scott Harrington, Tom Johnson
- 02:55 p.m. - James Hahn, Mark Hubbard
- 03:05 p.m. - Davis Thompson, Nate Lashley
- 03:15 p.m. - Austin Cook, Sung Kang
- 03:25 p.m. - Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore
- 03:35 p.m. - Matt Kuchar, K.H. Lee
- 03:45 p.m. - Martin Trainer, Robby Shelton
- 04:00 p.m. - Callum Tarren, Harry Hall
- 04:10 p.m. - Justin Lower, Max Homa
- 04:20 p.m. - Cam Davis, Sam Ryder
- 04:30 p.m. - Kelly Kraft, Justin Thomas
- 04:40 p.m. - Sangmoon Bae, Eric Cole
- 04:50 p.m. - Sahith Theegala, S.H. Kim
The fourth and final round tee times and pairings of the Fortinet Championship 2023 will updated as soon as it is released.