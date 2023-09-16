Sahith Theegala tee times and pairing: When will the Fortinet Championship 2023 leader tee off on Saturday?

Sahith Theegala is jointly leading the leaderboard of the Fortinet Championship 2023 with Kim Seong-Hyeon. He scored a stunning round of 8 under 64 on Friday, which included an eagle on the fifth hole, seven birdies, and a bogey on his scorecard.

For the third round on Saturday, he is paired with Seong-Hyeon at the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley. They are the last group to start their respective play at 04:50 p.m. ET.

Sahith Theegala will be looking to capture his first PGA Tour title this Sunday at the Fortinet Championship 2023. The 25-year-old American golfer has played 73 events so far. He has finished 12 times inside the top 10 on the leaderboard.

Last year, at the RSM Classic 2022, he lost to Adam Svensson by a mere margin of two strokes and finished as tied runner-up.

Exploring Saturday's tee time and pairing for the Fortinet Championship 2023

While Sahith Theegal and Kim Seong-Hyeon will be the last group to tee off, all eyes will be on Max Homa and Justin Thomas. The pair, who are both members of the United States team for the 2023 Ryder Cup, are hoping to find some momentum heading into the Rome event about two weeks later.

Justin Thomas had a sensational 5 under 67 round on Friday in the Fortinet Championship 2023. He currently ranked tied for sixth on the leaderboard. He will start his third round's play alongside Kelly Kraft at 04:30 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, defending champion Max Homa is also ranked T6 at the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley. He scored a bogey-free 6 under 66 on Friday and carded six birdies. For Saturday's round, he is paired with Justin Lover and will tee off at 04:10 p.m. ET.

Here are the entire tee times and pairing for the Fortinet Championship 2023:

11:00 a.m. - Carl Yuan, Preston Summerhays

11:10 a.m. - Andrew Landry, Satoshi Kodaira

11:20 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Luke List

11:30 a.m. - Ben Crane, Carson Young

11:40 a.m. - Stephan Jaeger, Doug Ghim

11:50 a.m. - Scott Stallings, Richy Werenski

12:00 p.m. - Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie

12:15 p.m. - Matthias Schwab, Ben Taylor

12:25 p.m. - Greyson Sigg, William McGirt

12:35 p.m. - Tyson Alexander, J.J. Spaun

12:45 p.m. - Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh

12:55 p.m. - Kevin Streelman, Russell Knox

01:05 p.m. - Hank Lebioda, Brendon Todd

01:15 p.m. - Martin Laird, Patton Kizzire

01:30 p.m. - Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler

01:40 p.m. - Zac Blair, Vince Whaley

01:50 p.m. - Jimmy Walker, Dylan Wu

02:00 p.m. - Peter Malnati, Mackenzie Hughes

02:10 p.m. - Lucas Herbert, Sam Stevens

02:20 p.m. - Erin van Rooyen, Chad Ramey

02:30 p.m. - D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky

02:45 p.m. - Scott Harrington, Tom Johnson

02:55 p.m. - James Hahn, Mark Hubbard

03:05 p.m. - Davis Thompson, Nate Lashley

03:15 p.m. - Austin Cook, Sung Kang

03:25 p.m. - Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore

03:35 p.m. - Matt Kuchar, K.H. Lee

03:45 p.m. - Martin Trainer, Robby Shelton

04:00 p.m. - Callum Tarren, Harry Hall

04:10 p.m. - Justin Lower, Max Homa

04:20 p.m. - Cam Davis, Sam Ryder

04:30 p.m. - Kelly Kraft, Justin Thomas

04:40 p.m. - Sangmoon Bae, Eric Cole

04:50 p.m. - Sahith Theegala, S.H. Kim

The fourth and final round tee times and pairings of the Fortinet Championship 2023 will updated as soon as it is released.