Sam Bennett and Stetson Bennett's relation explored. Is the golfer related to the NFL quarterback?

Sam Bennett is a young American golfer who turned pro in May 2023. Before that, the Texas-born used to play in the amateur golf format. The 23-year currently ranks in the 337th position on the Overall World Golf rankings.

Sam hasn't won a single PGA Tour event or a championship but he has recently started trending on social media. Many want to find out about his association with Stetson Bennett.

Stetson Bennett is an NFL Quarterback who plays for the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC. The 25-year-old was also drafted this year and was picked in the fourth round and 128th overall pick.

After further evaluation, it is believed that Sam Bennett and Stetson Bennett are not associated with each other. Although they share the same last name, there has been no confirmation regarding their relationship.

The PGA Tour golfer has never spoken openly about his relationship with QB Stetson Bennett. Both athletes were also born in completely different parts of the country. Sam hails from Madisonville, Texas while Stetson is born and raised in Blackshear, Georgia.

Sam Bennett made history after winning the 2022 U.S Amateur

The 2022 U.S Amateur Championship involved lots of drama as several promising young golfers went toe-to-toe with each other.

Sam Bennett advanced to the final round at the Ridgewood Country Club and defeated Ben Carr by just one stroke to take home the iconic trophy. He also became the first player in Texas A&M history to win the U.S. Amateurs making his win even more special.

Bennett was also exempted from qualifying at the 2023 Masters Tournament and the 2023 Open Championship after victory at the U.S. Amateurs. He has done pretty well in the PGA Tour since joining. He finished 16th at the Masters Tournament while being 63rd in the Memorial Tournament.

The American golfer also spoke about the difference between being a pro and an amateur while featuring on the podcast on Sirius XM:

"Not really, I mean, obviously, I mean you didn't get paid but other than that same approach, and luckily enough, I was able to get some starts as an amateur that prepared me for when I get out here as a pro."

Sam Bennett is now hoping to build on his historic win.