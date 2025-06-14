Sam Burns played a low 65 on Friday, June 13, during the second round of the 2025 US Open to take the lead in the game. He settled with a total of 3-under after two rounds at the Major and is in contention for the title.

With his remarkable performance, Sam Burns gained 9.78 strokes gained in total, and it's the best strokes gained in a single round in a men's Major since Brooks Koepka's score at the 2019 PGA Championship.

Golf analyst Justin Ray shared the stats on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Sam Burns gained 9.78 strokes gained total in his round of 65 today. It's the best single round total in any men's major since Brooks Koepka's 63 in round one of the 2019 PGA (gained 10.06)."

Brooks Koepka played the opening round of 63 at the 2019 PGA Championship and then carded the next three rounds of 65, 70, and 74 to win the Major.

Meanwhile, Sam Burns played the first round of 72 at the 2025 US Open, but he improved in the second round with a 65. JJ Spaun settled in second place after 36 holes of the Major while Viktor Hovland secured the solo third place.

Exploring the leaderboard of the 2025 US Open featuring Sam Burns and Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka is also playing at the 2025 US Open, and he carded two rounds of 68 and 74 to settle in a tie for eighth place after two rounds. He settled at 2-over, five strokes behind the leader, Sam Burns.

The play was unfortunately suspended on Friday because of lightning, and players will resume the game on Saturday, June 14.

Here is the leaderboard of the second round of the 2025 US Open featuring Sam Burns and Brooks Koepka (only top 45 and their ties):

1 - Sam Burns (-3)

2 - J. J. Spaun (-2)

3 - Viktor Hovland (-1)

T4 - Adam Scott (E)

T4 - Ben Griffin (E)

T6 - Victor Perez (+1)

T6 - Thriston Lawrence (+1) (Round Incomplete)

T8 - Russell Henley (+2)

T8 - Brooks Koepka (+2)

T8 - Si Woo Kim (+2)

T8 - Thomas Detry (+2)

T12 - Emiliano Grillo (+3)

T12 - Max Greyserman (+3)

T12 - Adam Schenk (+3)

T12 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+3)

T12 - Tyrrell Hatton (+3)

T12 - Jason Day (+3)

T12 - Chris Kirk (+3)

T12 - Carlos Ortiz (+3)

T12 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+3)

T12 - Keegan Bradley (+3)

T12 - Sam Stevens (+3)

T23 - Nick Taylor (+4)

T23 - Jon Rahm (+4)

T23 - Denny McCarthy (+4)

T23 - Collin Morikawa (+4)

T23 - Scottie Scheffler (+4)

T23 - Cameron Young (+4)

T23 - Jhonattan Vegas (+4)

T23 - Daniel Berger (+4)

T23 - Aaron Rai (+4)

T23 - Rasmus Hojgaard (+4)

T23 - Trevor Cone (+4)

T23 - Taylor Pendrith (+4)

T23 - Robert MacIntyre (+4)

T36 - Ryan Fox (+5)

T36 - Jordan Spieth (+5)

T36 - Sungjae Im (+5)

T36 - Matthieu Pavon (+5)

T36 - Mackenzie Hughes (+5)

T36 - Tom Kim (+5)

T36 - Maverick McNealy (+5)

T36 - Jhonny Keefer (+5)

T36 - Chris Gotterup (+5) (Round Incomplete)

T45 - Matt Wallace (+6)

T45 - J. T. Poston (+6)

T45 - Corey Conners (+6)

T45 - Michael Kim (+6)

T45 - Marc Leishman (+6)

T45 - Tony Finau (+6)

T45 - Justin Hastings (a) (+6)

T45 - Jordan Smith (+6)

T45 - Xander Schauffele (+6)

T45 - Rory McIlroy (+6)

T45 - Niklas Norgaard (+6)

T45 - Ryan Gerard (+6)

T45 - Philip Barbaree Jr. (+6) (Round Incomplete)

