Sam Burns reveals why he didn’t take a break ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs

Sam Burns has qualified for the FedEx Cup Playoffs and wasn’t obligated to play this week. However, he opted against taking a break and is competing at the 3M Open with just two weeks remaining before the playoffs.

Ad

On Friday, July 26, Burns fired a 7-under 64, making a massive 82-spot jump to make the cut. After the second round, he was tied for 32nd at 7-under.

During his post-round interview, Sam Burns was asked why he chose to play at TPC Twin Cities despite already being inside the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings.

"I like the golf course," he replied. "I think it kind of fits in the schedule. I don't really want two weeks off before the Playoffs so it kind of just makes sense from a scheduling standpoint. And Tracy West, who runs this event, does an incredible job, so I like to be able to support her and 3M.'

Ad

Trending

"It's a really well run tournament and they're a great sponsor, we're fortunate to have them. So it's nice to be able to come here, have some great support and enjoy a great golf course," he added.

The six-time PGA Tour champion had shot a 71 in the opening round, but it was a complete turnaround on Day 2. Speaking about his performance, he appeared satisfied with the round.

Ad

"Was able to hole a few putts early in the round which kind of got me some momentum. Didn't make a mess of the par 5s like I did yesterday, so that was helpful. Yeah, overall I'd say pretty solid," he said.

Sam Burns has had a decent season so far, missing just three cuts and currently sitting 22nd in the FedEx Cup standings. However, he hasn’t tasted victory in the last two seasons.

Ad

Sam Burns' performance at the 3M Open 2025, Round 2 explored

Here's a look at Sam Burns' hole-by-hole performance at the 3M Open 2025, Round 2:

Hole 1, Par 4: 3 (–5)

3 (–5) Hole 2, Par 4: 4 (–5)

4 (–5) Hole 3, Par 4: 4 (–4)

4 (–4) Hole 4, Par 3: 4 (–5)

4 (–5) Hole 5, Par 4: 3 (–6)

3 (–6) Hole 6, Par 5: 4 (–6)

4 (–6) Hole 7, Par 4: 4 (–6)

4 (–6) Hole 8, Par 3: 3 (–7)

3 (–7) Hole 9, Par 4: 3 (–7)

3 (–7) OUT: 32

32 Hole 10, Par 4: 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 11, Par 4: 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 12, Par 5: 4 (–1)

4 (–1) Hole 13, Par 3: 3 (–1)

3 (–1) Hole 14, Par 4: 3 (–2)

3 (–2) Hole 15, Par 4: 3 (–3)

3 (–3) Hole 16, Par 4: 4 (–3)

4 (–3) Hole 17, Par 3: 2 (–4)

2 (–4) Hole 18, Par 5: 5 (–4)

5 (–4) IN: 32

32 Total: 64 (–7)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More