Sam Burns WITB : What equipment is the golfer carrying for the 2023 Ryder Cup?

Sam Burns will be making his Ryder Cup debut this season after being selected as the captain's pick by Zach Johnson. The American professional had six top-ten finishes this season and was selected purely because of his consistency. He also made 19 cuts out of 26 starts this season.

However, his solitary victory at the World Golf Championships resulted in him getting a place in the competitive Ryder Cup slot.

Burns started playing on the PGA Tour in 2019 and, since then, has been improving consistently. He has been performing decently while improving his game. This has been possible due to his varied gear.

Instead of focusing on big-name brands like PING and TaylorMade, Sam Burns went on another route and has been using gear that has been designed for a specific purpose. Below, let's take a look at the golf equipment the PGA Tour winner is carrying in his bag.

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees at 10.6) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X Shaft

4-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (17 degrees at 15.5) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X Shaft

Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X Shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB with Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9, Titleist WedgeWorks B7 Proto

Putter: Odyssey O-works 7S

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Clothing: Travis Mathew

Shoes: Cuater

Comparatively, Sam Burns has the most interesting gear out of all the Ryder Cup contestants. The 27-year-old has specific gear for each function and is looking primed and ready for the upcoming championship.

Sam Burns has had an interesting rise in the PGA Tour

Ever since he got his PGA Tour card in 2019, Sam Burns has been constantly improving his game.

The Louisiana native cracked the top 100 rankings in 2021 and made it to the top-10 next year itself. Currently, he has six PGA Tour wins under his belt and will be looking to make a strong Ryder Cup debut.

Interestingly, his notable victory came this season when he defeated Cameron Young to win the Dell Technologies Matchplay part of the WGC. This season has been noteworthy for him, and he even featured in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Although he couldn't win the FedEx Cup trophy, Sam Burns was T9 during the Tour Championship and ended the season on a high note. Now, he will look to do the same next year with a Ryder Cup appearance on his resume.