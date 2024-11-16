Sam Ryder, two others jumps inside top 125 in the FedEx Cup Fall standings at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Sam Ryder, along with Robby Shelton and Justin Lower, improved their respective positions in the FedEx Cup fall season standings following the second round of the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The PGA Tour players only have two events to secure their cards for the 2025 season by finishing within the top 125 in the standings.

This week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship is the second-to-last event of the fall season. The tournament started with its first round on Thursday, November 14, while the second round took place on Friday, November 15. Round 2 was suspended due to darkness and will resume on Saturday, November 16.

Although some of the players have to complete their game, Sam Ryder was impressive with his performance and shot 62 in the second round, jumping 51 positions to secure the fourth spot on the leaderboard.

With that, his projected ranking in the FedEx Cup standings has gone up from 135th to 121st. However, the tournament still has two more rounds to go, and the final FedEx Cup standings will be out after the event concludes on Sunday, November 17.

Speaking of his performance and his situation in the rankings, Ryder said (via Golf Week):

“I’ve been working really hard to try and work on my game, but I also know that I’m in a good place, I’m not kind of beating myself up too much. There’s obviously a lot at stake coming down to the end of the FedExCup season, but I feel pretty relaxed.”

Another major jump in the FedEx Cup standings was made by Robby Shelton. He was ranked 157th prior to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, and after the Friday round of the tournament, he climbed 40 spots in the standings and is currently projected to be117th.

Another player making the jump into the top 125 is Ryan Moore. He was ranked 152nd before the tournament, and with his performance at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, he made a jump of 38 spots, and his projected ranking in the FedEx Cup standings is 114th.

Meanwhile, the players still have one more event after the Butterfield Bermuda Championship to improve their rankings in the standings. Following this event, the PGA Tour players will head for The RSM Classic, which will take place from November 21 to 24.

A look into Sam Ryder and other PGA Tour players' performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Ryan Moore, Robby Shelton, and Sam Ryder are dominating the greens at this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Moore and Shelton were in second place and then Sam Ryder in fourth.

Ryan Moore started the game with a round of 67 on the first day, shooting six birdies and two bogeys. In the second round, the 41-year-old carded 65 with eight birdies and two bogeys to secure the second spot on the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Robby Shelton started the game with a round of 68 and then shot 64 in the second round. He jumped 13 spots and settled in second place with Moore.

Sam Ryder had a rough start at the PGA Tour event, shooting 71 in the opening round with three birdies, three bogeys, an eagle, and a double bogey. However, he was impressive on Friday, carding ten birdies and a bogey for 9-under 62 and securing the fourth spot with Kevin Kisner.

The 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will have its finale on Sunday, November 17.

