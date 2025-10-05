Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $6M purse?

On Sunday, October 5, Steven Fisk fired a low 8-under 64 to claim the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025. Following the final round, he finished at 24-under to post a two-shot win over Garrick Higgo.
The Sanderson Farms Championship had a purse size of $6 million and Fisk bagged $1,080,000 as the winner's share. The 28-year-old golfer also jumped 70 spots to move to 65th in the FedEx Cup standings after his maiden PGA Tour win.
Higgo, who came close to his second win of the year, had to settle for $654,000 after the solo runner-up finish. Rasmus Hojgaard, Vince Whaley, and Danny Walker received $318,000 each for the T3 finish, while Taylor Montgomery, Frankie Capan, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout took $202,500 each for the T6 finish.
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 complete payout explored
Here's a look at the complete payout for the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025:
- 1. Steven Fisk: $1,080,000
- 2. Garrick Higgo: $654,000
- T3. Rasmus Hojgaard: $318,000
- T3. Vince Whaley: $318,000
- T3. Danny Walker: $318,000
- T6. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $202,500
- T6. Frankie Capan III: $202,500
- T6. Taylor Montgomery: $202,500
- T9. Doc Redman: $169,500
- T9. Eric Cole: $169,500
- T11. Victor Perez: $139,500
- T11. Kevin Yu: $139,500
- T11. Tom Kim: $139,500
- T14. Pierceson Coody: $106,500
- T14. Thorbjørn Olesen: $106,500
- T14. Mac Meissner: $106,500
- T14. Matti Schmid: $106,500
- T18. Kevin Roy: $85,500
- T18. Max Homa: $85,500
- T18. Matt Kuchar: $85,500
- T21. Adam Schenk: $56,775
- T21. Davis Thompson: $56,775
- T21. Matt NeSmith: $56,775
- T21. Greyson Sigg: $56,775
- T21. Kris Ventura: $56,775
- T21. Takumi Kanaya: $56,775
- T21. Noah Goodwin: $56,775
- T21. Brice Garnett: $56,775
- T29. Zach Johnson: $36,033
- T29. Michael Thorbjornsen: $36,033
- T29. Sam Ryder: $36,033
- T29. Luke List: $36,033
- T29. Thomas Rosenmueller: $36,033
- T29. Byeong Hun An: $36,033
- T29. J.T. Poston: $36,033
- T29. Luke Clanton: $36,033
- T29. Trey Mullinax: $36,033
- T38. Patrick Fishburn: $25,500
- T38. Mark Hubbard: $25,500
- T38. Gordon Sargent: $25,500
- T38. Lee Hodges: $25,500
- T38. Carson Young: $25,500
- T38. Kye Meeks: $25,500
- T44. Chandler Phillips: $19,500
- T44. Nick Dunlap: $19,500
- T44. Stephan Jaeger: $19,500
- T44. David Ford: $19,500
- T48. Jesper Svensson: $15,214
- T48. Jeremy Paul: $15,214
- T48. Kevin Streelman: $15,214
- T48. Thriston Lawrence: $15,214
- T48. David Lipsky: $15,214
- T48. Séamus Power: $15,214
- T48. Ryo Hisatsune: $15,214
- T55. Hayden Buckley: $13,860
- T55. Will Chandler: $13,860
- T55. Harry Higgs: $13,860
- T55. Vince Covello: $13,860
- T55. Doug Ghim: $13,860
- T60. Tim Widing: $13,440
- T60. Chan Kim: $13,440
- T62. Quade Cummins: $13,200
- T62. Rafael Campos: $13,200
- T64. Norman Xiong: $12,960
- T64. Braden Thornberry: $12,960
- 66. Erik van Rooyen: $12,780
- 67. Anders Albertson: $12,660