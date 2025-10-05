Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $6M purse?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 05, 2025 23:42 GMT
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger - Source: Imagn
Steven Fisk celebrates with caddie after winning the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

On Sunday, October 5, Steven Fisk fired a low 8-under 64 to claim the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025. Following the final round, he finished at 24-under to post a two-shot win over Garrick Higgo.

Ad

The Sanderson Farms Championship had a purse size of $6 million and Fisk bagged $1,080,000 as the winner's share. The 28-year-old golfer also jumped 70 spots to move to 65th in the FedEx Cup standings after his maiden PGA Tour win.

Higgo, who came close to his second win of the year, had to settle for $654,000 after the solo runner-up finish. Rasmus Hojgaard, Vince Whaley, and Danny Walker received $318,000 each for the T3 finish, while Taylor Montgomery, Frankie Capan, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout took $202,500 each for the T6 finish.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 complete payout explored

Here's a look at the complete payout for the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025:

  • 1. Steven Fisk: $1,080,000
  • 2. Garrick Higgo: $654,000
  • T3. Rasmus Hojgaard: $318,000
  • T3. Vince Whaley: $318,000
  • T3. Danny Walker: $318,000
  • T6. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $202,500
  • T6. Frankie Capan III: $202,500
  • T6. Taylor Montgomery: $202,500
  • T9. Doc Redman: $169,500
  • T9. Eric Cole: $169,500
  • T11. Victor Perez: $139,500
  • T11. Kevin Yu: $139,500
  • T11. Tom Kim: $139,500
  • T14. Pierceson Coody: $106,500
  • T14. Thorbjørn Olesen: $106,500
  • T14. Mac Meissner: $106,500
  • T14. Matti Schmid: $106,500
  • T18. Kevin Roy: $85,500
  • T18. Max Homa: $85,500
  • T18. Matt Kuchar: $85,500
  • T21. Adam Schenk: $56,775
  • T21. Davis Thompson: $56,775
  • T21. Matt NeSmith: $56,775
  • T21. Greyson Sigg: $56,775
  • T21. Kris Ventura: $56,775
  • T21. Takumi Kanaya: $56,775
  • T21. Noah Goodwin: $56,775
  • T21. Brice Garnett: $56,775
  • T29. Zach Johnson: $36,033
  • T29. Michael Thorbjornsen: $36,033
  • T29. Sam Ryder: $36,033
  • T29. Luke List: $36,033
  • T29. Thomas Rosenmueller: $36,033
  • T29. Byeong Hun An: $36,033
  • T29. J.T. Poston: $36,033
  • T29. Luke Clanton: $36,033
  • T29. Trey Mullinax: $36,033
  • T38. Patrick Fishburn: $25,500
  • T38. Mark Hubbard: $25,500
  • T38. Gordon Sargent: $25,500
  • T38. Lee Hodges: $25,500
  • T38. Carson Young: $25,500
  • T38. Kye Meeks: $25,500
  • T44. Chandler Phillips: $19,500
  • T44. Nick Dunlap: $19,500
  • T44. Stephan Jaeger: $19,500
  • T44. David Ford: $19,500
  • T48. Jesper Svensson: $15,214
  • T48. Jeremy Paul: $15,214
  • T48. Kevin Streelman: $15,214
  • T48. Thriston Lawrence: $15,214
  • T48. David Lipsky: $15,214
  • T48. Séamus Power: $15,214
  • T48. Ryo Hisatsune: $15,214
  • T55. Hayden Buckley: $13,860
  • T55. Will Chandler: $13,860
  • T55. Harry Higgs: $13,860
  • T55. Vince Covello: $13,860
  • T55. Doug Ghim: $13,860
  • T60. Tim Widing: $13,440
  • T60. Chan Kim: $13,440
  • T62. Quade Cummins: $13,200
  • T62. Rafael Campos: $13,200
  • T64. Norman Xiong: $12,960
  • T64. Braden Thornberry: $12,960
  • 66. Erik van Rooyen: $12,780
  • 67. Anders Albertson: $12,660
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications