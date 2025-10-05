Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $6M purse?

On Sunday, October 5, Steven Fisk fired a low 8-under 64 to claim the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025. Following the final round, he finished at 24-under to post a two-shot win over Garrick Higgo.

The Sanderson Farms Championship had a purse size of $6 million and Fisk bagged $1,080,000 as the winner's share. The 28-year-old golfer also jumped 70 spots to move to 65th in the FedEx Cup standings after his maiden PGA Tour win.

Higgo, who came close to his second win of the year, had to settle for $654,000 after the solo runner-up finish. Rasmus Hojgaard, Vince Whaley, and Danny Walker received $318,000 each for the T3 finish, while Taylor Montgomery, Frankie Capan, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout took $202,500 each for the T6 finish.

Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 complete payout explored

Here's a look at the complete payout for the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025:

1. Steven Fisk: $1,080,000

2. Garrick Higgo: $654,000

T3. Rasmus Hojgaard: $318,000

T3. Vince Whaley: $318,000

T3. Danny Walker: $318,000

T6. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $202,500

T6. Frankie Capan III: $202,500

T6. Taylor Montgomery: $202,500

T9. Doc Redman: $169,500

T9. Eric Cole: $169,500

T11. Victor Perez: $139,500

T11. Kevin Yu: $139,500

T11. Tom Kim: $139,500

T14. Pierceson Coody: $106,500

T14. Thorbjørn Olesen: $106,500

T14. Mac Meissner: $106,500

T14. Matti Schmid: $106,500

T18. Kevin Roy: $85,500

T18. Max Homa: $85,500

T18. Matt Kuchar: $85,500

T21. Adam Schenk: $56,775

T21. Davis Thompson: $56,775

T21. Matt NeSmith: $56,775

T21. Greyson Sigg: $56,775

T21. Kris Ventura: $56,775

T21. Takumi Kanaya: $56,775

T21. Noah Goodwin: $56,775

T21. Brice Garnett: $56,775

T29. Zach Johnson: $36,033

T29. Michael Thorbjornsen: $36,033

T29. Sam Ryder: $36,033

T29. Luke List: $36,033

T29. Thomas Rosenmueller: $36,033

T29. Byeong Hun An: $36,033

T29. J.T. Poston: $36,033

T29. Luke Clanton: $36,033

T29. Trey Mullinax: $36,033

T38. Patrick Fishburn: $25,500

T38. Mark Hubbard: $25,500

T38. Gordon Sargent: $25,500

T38. Lee Hodges: $25,500

T38. Carson Young: $25,500

T38. Kye Meeks: $25,500

T44. Chandler Phillips: $19,500

T44. Nick Dunlap: $19,500

T44. Stephan Jaeger: $19,500

T44. David Ford: $19,500

T48. Jesper Svensson: $15,214

T48. Jeremy Paul: $15,214

T48. Kevin Streelman: $15,214

T48. Thriston Lawrence: $15,214

T48. David Lipsky: $15,214

T48. Séamus Power: $15,214

T48. Ryo Hisatsune: $15,214

T55. Hayden Buckley: $13,860

T55. Will Chandler: $13,860

T55. Harry Higgs: $13,860

T55. Vince Covello: $13,860

T55. Doug Ghim: $13,860

T60. Tim Widing: $13,440

T60. Chan Kim: $13,440

T62. Quade Cummins: $13,200

T62. Rafael Campos: $13,200

T64. Norman Xiong: $12,960

T64. Braden Thornberry: $12,960

66. Erik van Rooyen: $12,780

67. Anders Albertson: $12,660

