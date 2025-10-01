Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 01, 2025 01:10 GMT
Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Kevin Yu is defending champion at the Sanderson Farms Championship (Image Source: Getty)

The Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 is set to commence on Thursday, October 2 at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. The second event of the FedEx Cup Fall has 132 players in action over the next four days.

Ad

The opening round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 will begin on Thursday, October 2 at 7:05 am CDT. While Patrick Fishburn, Chan Kim and Mac Meissner will start play from the first tee, Henrik Norlander, Matt NeSmith and Ben Kohles will tee off from the tenth hole.

Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times explored

Akshay Bhatia is the highest-ranked player in the Sanderson Farms Championship (Image Source: Imagn)
Akshay Bhatia is the highest-ranked player in the Sanderson Farms Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1 (all times CDT):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tee 1

  • 7:05 am: Patrick Fishburn, Chan Kim, Mac Meissner
  • 7:16 am: Eric Cole, Joseph Bramlett, Sami Valimaki
  • 7:27 am: Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Kevin Roy
  • 7:38 am: Lee Hodges, Adam Hadwin, Adam Schenk
  • 7:49 am: Matthieu Pavon, Francesco Molinari, Zach Johnson
  • 8:00 am: Camilo Villegas, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore
  • 8:11 am: Rafael Campos, Brice Garnett, Brandt Snedeker
  • 8:22 am: Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim
  • 8:33 am: Cristobal Del Solar, Braden Thornberry, Luke Clanton
  • 8:44 am: Taylor Montgomery, Frankie Capan III, Taylor Dickson
  • 8:55 am: Pierceson Coody, Tim Widing, Cameron Huss
  • 11:50 am: Ben Martin, Alex Smalley, Doc Redman
  • 12:01 pm: Trey Mullinax, Joel Dahmen, Hayden Springer
  • 12:12 pm: Lanto Griffin, Justin Lower, Kris Ventura
  • 12:23 pm: Davis Riley, Erik van Rooyen, Byeong Hun An
  • 12:34 pm: Min Woo Lee, Stephan Jaeger, Max Homa
  • 12:45 pm: J.T. Poston, Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia
  • 12:56 pm: Sam Stevens, Jacob Bridgeman, Nicolai Højgaard
  • 1:07 pm: Jason Dufner, Ryo Hisatsune, Danny Walker
  • 1:18 pm: Will Chandler, Gordon Sargent, David Ford
  • 1:29 pm: Matteo Manassero, Noah Goodwin, Quade Cummins
  • 1:40 pm: Jeremy Paul, Steven Fisk, Brett Drewitt
Ad

Tee 10

  • 7:05 am: Henrik Norlander, Matt NeSmith, Ben Kohles
  • 7:16 am: Zac Blair, Max McGreevy, Ben Silverman
  • 7:27 am: Ryan Armour, Kevin Streelman, David Lipsky
  • 7:38 am: Peter Malnati, Luke List, Seamus Power
  • 7:49 am: Kevin Yu, Tom Kim, Tom Hoge
  • 8:00 am: Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell, Rasmus Højgaard
  • 8:11 am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Jackson Suber, Ricky Castillo
  • 8:22 am: Chad Ramey, Mark Hubbard, Thorbjørn Olesen
  • 8:33 am: Thriston Lawrence, Trevor Cone, Mason Andersen
  • 8:44 am: Niklas Norgaard, Norman Xiong, Matthew Riedel
  • 8:55 am: Thomas Rosenmueller, Kaito Onishi, Kye Meeks
  • 11:50 am: Carson Young, Victor Perez, David Skinns
  • 12:01 pm: Cameron Champ, Rico Hoey, Jesper Svensson
  • 12:12 pm: Hayden Buckley, Isaiah Salinda, Paul Peterson
  • 12:23 pm: Davis Thompson, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson
  • 12:34 pm: Patton Kizzire, Aaron Wise, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 12:45 pm: Garrick Higgo, Matt Kuchar, Andrew Putnam
  • 12:56 pm: Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley, Matti Schmid
  • 1:07 pm: Ryan Palmer, Will Gordon, Chandler Phillips
  • 1:18 pm: Harrison Endycott, John Pak, Kevin Velo
  • 1:29 pm: Takumi Kanaya, Antoine Rozner, Michael La Sasso (a)
  • 1:40 pm: Anders Albertson, Vince Covello, Grant Landry
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications