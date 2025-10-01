Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 is set to commence on Thursday, October 2 at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. The second event of the FedEx Cup Fall has 132 players in action over the next four days.

Ad

The opening round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 will begin on Thursday, October 2 at 7:05 am CDT. While Patrick Fishburn, Chan Kim and Mac Meissner will start play from the first tee, Henrik Norlander, Matt NeSmith and Ben Kohles will tee off from the tenth hole.

Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times explored

Akshay Bhatia is the highest-ranked player in the Sanderson Farms Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1 (all times CDT):

Ad

Trending

Tee 1

7:05 am: Patrick Fishburn, Chan Kim, Mac Meissner

Patrick Fishburn, Chan Kim, Mac Meissner 7:16 am: Eric Cole, Joseph Bramlett, Sami Valimaki

Eric Cole, Joseph Bramlett, Sami Valimaki 7:27 am: Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Kevin Roy 7:38 am: Lee Hodges, Adam Hadwin, Adam Schenk

Lee Hodges, Adam Hadwin, Adam Schenk 7:49 am: Matthieu Pavon, Francesco Molinari, Zach Johnson

Matthieu Pavon, Francesco Molinari, Zach Johnson 8:00 am: Camilo Villegas, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore

Camilo Villegas, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore 8:11 am: Rafael Campos, Brice Garnett, Brandt Snedeker

Rafael Campos, Brice Garnett, Brandt Snedeker 8:22 am: Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim

Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim 8:33 am: Cristobal Del Solar, Braden Thornberry, Luke Clanton

Cristobal Del Solar, Braden Thornberry, Luke Clanton 8:44 am: Taylor Montgomery, Frankie Capan III, Taylor Dickson

Taylor Montgomery, Frankie Capan III, Taylor Dickson 8:55 am: Pierceson Coody, Tim Widing, Cameron Huss

Pierceson Coody, Tim Widing, Cameron Huss 11:50 am: Ben Martin, Alex Smalley, Doc Redman

Ben Martin, Alex Smalley, Doc Redman 12:01 pm: Trey Mullinax, Joel Dahmen, Hayden Springer

Trey Mullinax, Joel Dahmen, Hayden Springer 12:12 pm: Lanto Griffin, Justin Lower, Kris Ventura

Lanto Griffin, Justin Lower, Kris Ventura 12:23 pm: Davis Riley, Erik van Rooyen, Byeong Hun An

Davis Riley, Erik van Rooyen, Byeong Hun An 12:34 pm: Min Woo Lee, Stephan Jaeger, Max Homa

Min Woo Lee, Stephan Jaeger, Max Homa 12:45 pm: J.T. Poston, Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia

J.T. Poston, Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia 12:56 pm: Sam Stevens, Jacob Bridgeman, Nicolai Højgaard

Sam Stevens, Jacob Bridgeman, Nicolai Højgaard 1:07 pm: Jason Dufner, Ryo Hisatsune, Danny Walker

Jason Dufner, Ryo Hisatsune, Danny Walker 1:18 pm: Will Chandler, Gordon Sargent, David Ford

Will Chandler, Gordon Sargent, David Ford 1:29 pm: Matteo Manassero, Noah Goodwin, Quade Cummins

Matteo Manassero, Noah Goodwin, Quade Cummins 1:40 pm: Jeremy Paul, Steven Fisk, Brett Drewitt

Ad

Tee 10

7:05 am: Henrik Norlander, Matt NeSmith, Ben Kohles

Henrik Norlander, Matt NeSmith, Ben Kohles 7:16 am: Zac Blair, Max McGreevy, Ben Silverman

Zac Blair, Max McGreevy, Ben Silverman 7:27 am: Ryan Armour, Kevin Streelman, David Lipsky

Ryan Armour, Kevin Streelman, David Lipsky 7:38 am: Peter Malnati, Luke List, Seamus Power

Peter Malnati, Luke List, Seamus Power 7:49 am: Kevin Yu, Tom Kim, Tom Hoge

Kevin Yu, Tom Kim, Tom Hoge 8:00 am: Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell, Rasmus Højgaard

Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell, Rasmus Højgaard 8:11 am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Jackson Suber, Ricky Castillo

Michael Thorbjornsen, Jackson Suber, Ricky Castillo 8:22 am: Chad Ramey, Mark Hubbard, Thorbjørn Olesen

Chad Ramey, Mark Hubbard, Thorbjørn Olesen 8:33 am: Thriston Lawrence, Trevor Cone, Mason Andersen

Thriston Lawrence, Trevor Cone, Mason Andersen 8:44 am: Niklas Norgaard, Norman Xiong, Matthew Riedel

Niklas Norgaard, Norman Xiong, Matthew Riedel 8:55 am: Thomas Rosenmueller, Kaito Onishi, Kye Meeks

Thomas Rosenmueller, Kaito Onishi, Kye Meeks 11:50 am: Carson Young, Victor Perez, David Skinns

Carson Young, Victor Perez, David Skinns 12:01 pm: Cameron Champ, Rico Hoey, Jesper Svensson

Cameron Champ, Rico Hoey, Jesper Svensson 12:12 pm: Hayden Buckley, Isaiah Salinda, Paul Peterson

Hayden Buckley, Isaiah Salinda, Paul Peterson 12:23 pm: Davis Thompson, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson

Davis Thompson, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson 12:34 pm: Patton Kizzire, Aaron Wise, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Patton Kizzire, Aaron Wise, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12:45 pm: Garrick Higgo, Matt Kuchar, Andrew Putnam

Garrick Higgo, Matt Kuchar, Andrew Putnam 12:56 pm: Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley, Matti Schmid

Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley, Matti Schmid 1:07 pm: Ryan Palmer, Will Gordon, Chandler Phillips

Ryan Palmer, Will Gordon, Chandler Phillips 1:18 pm: Harrison Endycott, John Pak, Kevin Velo

Harrison Endycott, John Pak, Kevin Velo 1:29 pm: Takumi Kanaya, Antoine Rozner, Michael La Sasso (a)

Takumi Kanaya, Antoine Rozner, Michael La Sasso (a) 1:40 pm: Anders Albertson, Vince Covello, Grant Landry

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More