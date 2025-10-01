Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 is set to commence on Thursday, October 2 at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. The second event of the FedEx Cup Fall has 132 players in action over the next four days.
The opening round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 will begin on Thursday, October 2 at 7:05 am CDT. While Patrick Fishburn, Chan Kim and Mac Meissner will start play from the first tee, Henrik Norlander, Matt NeSmith and Ben Kohles will tee off from the tenth hole.
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1 (all times CDT):
Tee 1
- 7:05 am: Patrick Fishburn, Chan Kim, Mac Meissner
- 7:16 am: Eric Cole, Joseph Bramlett, Sami Valimaki
- 7:27 am: Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Kevin Roy
- 7:38 am: Lee Hodges, Adam Hadwin, Adam Schenk
- 7:49 am: Matthieu Pavon, Francesco Molinari, Zach Johnson
- 8:00 am: Camilo Villegas, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore
- 8:11 am: Rafael Campos, Brice Garnett, Brandt Snedeker
- 8:22 am: Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim
- 8:33 am: Cristobal Del Solar, Braden Thornberry, Luke Clanton
- 8:44 am: Taylor Montgomery, Frankie Capan III, Taylor Dickson
- 8:55 am: Pierceson Coody, Tim Widing, Cameron Huss
- 11:50 am: Ben Martin, Alex Smalley, Doc Redman
- 12:01 pm: Trey Mullinax, Joel Dahmen, Hayden Springer
- 12:12 pm: Lanto Griffin, Justin Lower, Kris Ventura
- 12:23 pm: Davis Riley, Erik van Rooyen, Byeong Hun An
- 12:34 pm: Min Woo Lee, Stephan Jaeger, Max Homa
- 12:45 pm: J.T. Poston, Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:56 pm: Sam Stevens, Jacob Bridgeman, Nicolai Højgaard
- 1:07 pm: Jason Dufner, Ryo Hisatsune, Danny Walker
- 1:18 pm: Will Chandler, Gordon Sargent, David Ford
- 1:29 pm: Matteo Manassero, Noah Goodwin, Quade Cummins
- 1:40 pm: Jeremy Paul, Steven Fisk, Brett Drewitt
Tee 10
- 7:05 am: Henrik Norlander, Matt NeSmith, Ben Kohles
- 7:16 am: Zac Blair, Max McGreevy, Ben Silverman
- 7:27 am: Ryan Armour, Kevin Streelman, David Lipsky
- 7:38 am: Peter Malnati, Luke List, Seamus Power
- 7:49 am: Kevin Yu, Tom Kim, Tom Hoge
- 8:00 am: Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell, Rasmus Højgaard
- 8:11 am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Jackson Suber, Ricky Castillo
- 8:22 am: Chad Ramey, Mark Hubbard, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 8:33 am: Thriston Lawrence, Trevor Cone, Mason Andersen
- 8:44 am: Niklas Norgaard, Norman Xiong, Matthew Riedel
- 8:55 am: Thomas Rosenmueller, Kaito Onishi, Kye Meeks
- 11:50 am: Carson Young, Victor Perez, David Skinns
- 12:01 pm: Cameron Champ, Rico Hoey, Jesper Svensson
- 12:12 pm: Hayden Buckley, Isaiah Salinda, Paul Peterson
- 12:23 pm: Davis Thompson, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson
- 12:34 pm: Patton Kizzire, Aaron Wise, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:45 pm: Garrick Higgo, Matt Kuchar, Andrew Putnam
- 12:56 pm: Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley, Matti Schmid
- 1:07 pm: Ryan Palmer, Will Gordon, Chandler Phillips
- 1:18 pm: Harrison Endycott, John Pak, Kevin Velo
- 1:29 pm: Takumi Kanaya, Antoine Rozner, Michael La Sasso (a)
- 1:40 pm: Anders Albertson, Vince Covello, Grant Landry
