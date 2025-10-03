Four players are at the top at the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 following the first round action. A further eight players are tied for fifth at 7-under at The Country Club of Jackson after Day 1.

The second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship will tee off on Friday, October 3 at 7:05 am CDT. While Carson Young, Victor Perez and David Skinns will begin from the first hole, Ben Martin, Alex Smalley and Doc Redman will tee off from the tenth.

Sanderson Farms Championship 2025, Round 2 tee times explored

Sam Ryder shot bogey-free 65 on Day 1 at the Sanderson Farms Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025, Round 2 (all times CDT):

Hole 1

7:05 am: Carson Young, Victor Perez, David Skinns

7:16 am: Cameron Champ, Rico Hoey, Jesper Svensson

7:27 am: Hayden Buckley, Isaiah Salinda, Paul Peterson

7:38 am: Davis Thompson, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson

7:49 am: Patton Kizzire, Aaron Wise, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:00 am: Garrick Higgo, Matt Kuchar, Andrew Putnam

8:11 am: Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley, Matti Schmid

8:22 am: Ryan Palmer, Will Gordon, Chandler Phillips

8:33 am: Harrison Endycott, John Pak, Kevin Velo

8:44 am: Takumi Kanaya, Antoine Rozner, Michael La Sasso (a)

8:55 am: Anders Albertson, Vince Covello, Grant Landry

11:50 am: Henrik Norlander, Matt NeSmith, Ben Kohles

12:01 pm: Zac Blair, Max McGreevy, Ben Silverman

12:12 pm: Ryan Armour, Kevin Streelman, David Lipsky

12:23 pm: Scott Piercy, Luke List, Seamus Power

12:34 pm: Kevin Yu, Tom Kim, Tom Hoge

12:45 pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell, Rasmus Højgaard

12:56 pm: Michael Thorbjornsen, Jackson Suber, Ricky Castillo

1:07 pm: Chad Ramey, Mark Hubbard, Thorbjørn Olesen

1:18 pm: Thriston Lawrence, Trevor Cone, Mason Andersen

1:29 pm: Niklas Norgaard, Norman Xiong, Matthew Riedel

1:40 pm: Thomas Rosenmueller, Kaito Onishi, Kye Meeks

Hole 10

7:05 am: Ben Martin, Alex Smalley, Doc Redman

7:16 am: Trey Mullinax, Joel Dahmen, Hayden Springer

7:27 am: Lanto Griffin, Justin Lower, Kris Ventura

7:38 am: Davis Riley, Erik van Rooyen, Byeong Hun An

7:49 am: Min Woo Lee, Stephan Jaeger, Max Homa

8:00 am: J.T. Poston, Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia

8:11 am: Sam Stevens, Jacob Bridgeman, Nicolai Højgaard

8:22 am: Jason Dufner, Ryo Hisatsune, Danny Walker

8:33 am: Will Chandler, Gordon Sargent, David Ford

8:44 am: Matteo Manassero, Noah Goodwin, Quade Cummins

8:55 am: Jeremy Paul, Steven Fisk, Brett Drewitt

11:50 am: Patrick Fishburn, Chan Kim, Mac Meissner

12:01 pm: Eric Cole, Joseph Bramlett, Sami Valimaki

12:12 pm: Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Kevin Roy

12:23 pm: Lee Hodges, Adam Hadwin, Adam Schenk

12:34 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Francesco Molinari, Zach Johnson

12:45 pm: Camilo Villegas, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore

12:56 pm: Rafael Campos, Brice Garnett, Brandt Snedeker

1:07 pm: Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim

1:18 pm: Cristobal Del Solar, Braden Thornberry, Luke Clanton

1:29 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Frankie Capan III, Taylor Dickson

1:40 pm: Pierceson Coody, Tim Widing, Cameron Huss

