On Friday, October 3, Garrick Higgo took the solo 36-hole lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 after firing 6-under 66. Following the two rounds, he finished at 13-under to hold a one-stroke advantage over Eric Cole and Taylor Montgomery.

The penultimate round of the Sanderson Farms Championship will begin on Saturday, October 4 at 8:10 am CDT. Pierceson Coody will be the first group of the day and begin from the tenth tee.

Higgo is paired with Eric Cole for the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship. The duo will begin the action from the first tee at 1:50 pm CDT.

Sanderson Farms Championship 2025, Round 3 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025, Round 3 (all times CDT):

8:10 am: Pierceson Coody, Pierceson Coody (USA)

8:15 am: Norman Xiong (USA), Thomas Rosenmueller (GER)

8:25 am: Seamus Power (IRL), Lee Hodges (USA)

8:35 am: Anders Albertson (USA), Kevin Roy (USA)

8:45 am: Will Chandler (USA), Quade Cummins (USA)

8:55 am: Hayden Buckley (USA), Nick Dunlap (USA)

9:05 am: Tim Widing (SWE), Doc Redman (USA)

9:15 am: Mark Hubbard (USA), Braden Thornberry (USA)

9:25 am: Zach Johnson (USA), Michael Thorbjornsen (USA)

9:35 am: Chan Kim (USA), Adam Schenk (USA)

9:50 am: Chandler Phillips (USA), Patrick Fishburn (USA)

10:00 am: Max Homa (USA), Harry Higgs (USA)

10:10 am: Erik van Rooyen (RSA), Byeong Hun An (KOR)

10:20 am: Kye Meeks (USA), Victor Perez (FRA)

10:30 am: Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN), Thriston Lawrence (RSA)

10:40 am: Kevin Yu (TPE), Rasmus Højgaard (DEN)

10:50 am: Jeremy Paul (GER), Sam Ryder (USA)

11:00 am: Gordon Sargent (USA), Vince Covello (USA)

11:10 am: Stephan Jaeger (GER), J.T. Poston (USA)

11:25 am: Kris Ventura (NOR), Davis Thompson (USA)

11:35 am: Luke Clanton (USA), Trey Mullinax (USA)

11:45 am: Greyson Sigg (USA), Rafael Campos (PUR)

11:55 am: Kevin Streelman (USA), David Lipsky (USA)

12:05 pm: Noah Goodwin (USA), Matt NeSmith (USA)

12:15 pm: Ryo Hisatsune (JPN), Takumi Kanaya (JPN)

12:25 pm: Jesper Svensson (SWE), Matt Kuchar (USA)

12:35 pm: Doug Ghim (USA), Carson Young (USA)

12:50 pm: Mac Meissner (USA), Luke List (USA)

1:00 pm: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Matti Schmid (GER)

1:10 pm: Steven Fisk (USA), Brice Garnett (USA)

1:20 pm: Frankie Capan III (USA), David Ford (USA)

1:30 pm: Vince Whaley (USA), Tom Kim (KOR)

1:40 pm: Taylor Montgomery (USA), Danny Walker (USA)

1:50 pm: Garrick Higgo (RSA), Eric Cole (USA)

