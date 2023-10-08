Sanderson Farms Championship Final Day tee times and pairings explored

Ben Griffin extended his lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship after shooting a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Saturday, October 7, putting him in a good position to secure his first PGA Tour win.

After 54 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Griffin is at 20-under, 3 strokes ahead of Carl Yuan, who shot 5-under 67 in the third round. Scott Stallings, Henrik Norlander, and Luke List are tied for third, four shots off the lead.

The fourth round of the Sanderson Farms Championship will begin on Sunday, October 8 at 8:10 am ET. Ford Clegg and Jim Herman will be the first pair to tee off on Sunday. Griffin and Yuan, who will begin their fourth round at 2:50 pm ET, will be the last duo to tee off at Jackson.

Here are the complete tee time details for the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2023:

8:10 am: Ford Clegg, Jim Herman

8:20 am: Jonas Blixt, Chris Stroud

8:30 am: Ben Taylor, Trevor Cone

8:40 am: Callum Tarren, Jimmy Walker

8:50 am: Doc Redman, Austin Cook

9 am: Garrick Higgo, Brandon Wu

9:10 am: Stephan Jaeger, Adam Long

9:20 am: Dylan Frittelli, Kramer Hickok

9:30 am: Brandt Snedeker, Kyle Westmoreland

9:45 am: Ben Martin, Andrew Landry

9:55 am: Akshay Bhatia, Hank Lebioda

10:05 am: Ted Potter Jr., Alex Noren

10:15 am: Lee Hodges, Lucas Herbert

10:25 am: William McGirt, Eric Cole

10:35 am: Kevin Kisner, Chris Baker

10:45 am: Ross Steelman, Cameron Percy

10:55 am: Kevin Chappell, Robert Streb

11:10 am: Michael Gligic, Nicholas Lindheim

11:20 am: Sam Ryder, Scott Harrington

11:30 am: Martin Laird, Matthew NeSmith

11:40 am: David Lipsky, Cody Gribble

11:50 am: Vince Whaley, Tyler Duncan

12 pm: Peter Kuest, Kelly Kraft

12:10 pm: Wesley Bryan, Beau Hossler

12:20 pm: Peter Malnati, Russell Knox

12:35 pm: Davis Thompson, Ryan Palmer

12:45 pm: Nick Hardy, Tommy Gainey

12:55 pm: Chesson Hadley, Harrison Endycott

1:05 pm: Lanto Griffin, C.T. Pan

1:15 pm: Alex Smalley, Brett White

1:25 pm: Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski

1:35 pm: Chad Ramey, Tom Hoge

1:45 pm: Erik van Rooyen, Troy Merritt

2 pm: Mark Hubbard, Joel Dahmen

2:10 pm: Ludvig Åberg, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2:20 pm: Zecheng Dou, Adam Svensson

2:30 pm: Luke List, Cameron Champ

2:40 pm: Scott Stallings, Henrik Norlander

2:50 pm: Ben Griffin, Carl Yuan

Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 leaderboard explored

Carl Yuan is three strokes behind Ben Griffin at Sanderson Farms Championship 2023

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship after the third round:

1. Ben Griffin: -20

2. Carl Yuan: -17

T3. Scott Stallings: -16

T3. Luke List: -16

T3. Henrik Norlander: -16

T6. Cameron Champ: -15

T6. Zecheng Dou: -15

T8. Adam Svensson: -14

T8. Ludvig Åberg: -14

10. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -13

T11. Mark Hubbard: -12

T11. Joel Dahmen: -12

T11. Erik van Rooyen: -12

T11. Troy Merritt: -12

T15. Chad Ramey: -11

T15. Tom Hoge: -11

T15. Harry Higgs: -11

T18. Richy Werenski: -10

T18. Alex Smalley: -10

T18. Brett White: -10

T18. C.T. Pan: -10

T18. Lanto Griffin: -10

T18. Chesson Hadley: -10

T18. Harrison Endycott: -10