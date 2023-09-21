Saudi Crown Prince's candid take on 'sportswashing' sparks debate amid golf and geopolitics

"Sportswashing" is an increasingly common term when talking about Saudi Arabia and sports. The country has taken solid steps to insert itself into the global sports industry, and not everyone sees it in a positive light. The Saudi Crown Prince has a very specific vision in this regard.

Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Crown Prince, gave an interview to Fox News on 20th September. Among the topics discussed was the "sportswashing" that Saudi Arabia is accused of doing. Here is what the heir to the Saudi throne had to say about the matter:

“Well, if sportswashing is going to increase my [Gross Domestic Product] GDP by one percent, then I will continue doing sportswashing. I don’t care. I have one percent GDP growth from sport, and I am aiming for another one and a half percent. Call it whatever you want, we’re going to get that one and a half percent.”

The Saudi Crown Prince touched on golf as well, a sport that has also fallen under the "sportswashing" umbrella used to describe Saudi Arabia's involvement in sports. Mohammed bin Salman claimed to be a "beginner golfer", but proved to be acutely aware of what is happening in the industry.

Regarding the LIV Golf issue and the framework agreement between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the PGA Tour, Mohammed bin Salman stated:

"That´s a game changer for the golf industry. You will have lot of competition, you will have focus in developing the game, and that's good for the players and the fans who love golf."

Many international voices have expressed concerns that Saudi Arabia's recent efforts to occupy a prominent place in the sports industry is an attempt to divert attention from questions raised against the state and MBS for alleged human rights violations. This is called "sportswashing".

The Saudi Crown Prince also addressed other pressing issues during his interview with Fox News, such as his country's relations with Israel, the Palestinian issue, the conflict in Yemen, the differences with Iran and nuclear weapons.

"Sportswashing": What Saudi Arabia has done in sports

Through the PIF, Saudi Arabia has invested billions of dollars in the sports industry, both domestically and in foreign teams and leagues. Golf and Formula 1 are obvious examples, but there is no doubt that football is the sport on which they have focused the most.

English Premier League club Newcastle United is under the control of the PIF, while more than 90 players playing on the European circuit have signed with clubs in the Saudi Arabian league in the past two years.

Some of these players are in the twilight of their careers, while others still have much of their best years ahead of them. Some of the most illustrious names in world football including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, Sadio Mané, Yassine Bounou, and Édouard Mendy have made the switch to the Saudi Arabian league.

The expectations for this league's growth are very high. The Saudi club Al-Hilal allegedly made an offer of $1.1 billion for French star Kylian Mbappé, although the player turned it down to stay in Europe.

Saudi Arabia's expansion into sports could continue and diversify. The country's first baseball stadium is set to be inaugurated at the end of this year or the beginning of the next, and it would not be surprising if this is another sport that will draw their attention in the near future.