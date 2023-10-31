“Saw my picture a few places” - Gemma Dryburgh acknowledges profound career change after 2022 TOTO Japan Classic win

A lot can change in a year, as Gemma Dryburgh is experiencing now. She is officially the defending champion in this week’s Japan Toto Classic, an event she won a year ago as her breakthrough win on the LPGA Tour. It was something she admitted had changed her career tremendously.

Now that she's returning as the victor, all eyes are on her. While she was a relative unknown last year, she's the defending champion now. She's the golfer everyone wants to knock off.

Dryburgh said (via Scotsman):

“Yeah, it's been great so far. Saw my picture a few places, on the credential as well, so pretty special seeing my face on things like that. First time experiencing defending, so it's going to be pretty fun and excited to see the crowds. The crowds last year were great, so I'm sure they will be really good this year as well.”

She's expecting a vibrant atmosphere, and it's one that will undoubtedly feel different now that she's a bit of a familiar face - and a bit of a budding star. Dryburgh was excellent this year, and she played in all five majors.

While she didn't win any, she made the cut in all of them. It's been a good year, and she earned a spot on the winning European team for the Solheim Cup, the LPGA Tour's version of the Ryder Cup.

Gemma Dryburgh feeling confident ahead of key tournament

Gemma Dryburgh admitted that her wins have given her good confidence (via Scotsman):

“I think it's given me a lot of confidence. I think I know I can compete out here and win also. Competing under that pressure, seeing the shots that you can do under that pressure as well, it gives you a lot of confidence. I think it changed my career immensely. So that was kind of a life- changing moment.”

Now, she'll have the chance to play as a champion and experience what life is like for those sort of expected to win these tournaments. She will have a chance to try and win the TOTO Japanese Classic for the second consecutive time.

Dryburgh will open the week in Japan firmly on the bubble at number 60 in the standings. She was moved up into that position thanks to a T6 last week at the Maybank Championship.

Gemma Dryburgh is ready to prove herself once more

That lifted her from number 70 up 10 spots to her current location in the Race to the CME Globe. If she can continue to play well, she will land in the challenge. The top 60 make it, so she can't afford any slip-ups.

This TOTO Classic has pressure for that reason as well as the fact that she's the one everyone is trying to defeat this year. Success doesn't come without stress, and Gemma Dryburgh may well experience that now.