Scottie Scheffler addresses fans' frustrations to Pro Golf - “We had a Tour, we were all together” 

Scottie Scheffler has had a very consistent line of opinion regarding the controversy between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf so far. His way of thinking surfaced again as he talked about how frustrated fans are with this situation.

"We had a Tour, we were all together," Scheffler said.

The world rankings leader is at TPC Sawgrass to defend his THE PLAYERS Championship title beginning Thursday, March 14. Scheffler held his pre-event press conference and the topic of how the separation between LIV and PGA Tour players affects fans was one of the topics that came up.

Here was part of what Scottie Scheffler had to say on the subject:

"When you're talking about a fan perspective, you're talking about millions of people, so there's always a lot of perspectives in that group. It just depends on who has the loudest voice At the end of the day, I think we're trying to do our best to create the best product for the fans but we can't control whether or not guys want to leave."

"If guys want to go, take the money and leave, then, that's their decision. I'm not going to sit here and tell guys not to take hundreds of millions of dollars. If that's what they think is best for their life, then go do it. I'm not going to sit here and force guys to stay on our tour."

"But, at the end of the day, this is where I want to be, and we're continuing to grow what we're doing, and what they're doing is not really a concern to me. If the fans are upset, then look at the guys that left. We had a tour, we were all together, and the people that left are no longer here. At the end of the day that's where the splintering comes from and, as far as our tour goes, like I said, we're doing our best to create the best product for the fans and that's really where we're at"

Scottie Scheffler in the "LIV Golf era"

LIV Golf officially began in mid-2022, however, its organization and recruitment of players began much earlier. In those days also began the period of Scottie Scheffler's maximum splendor, which continues to this day.

According to data offered by CBS journalist Kyle Porter on his personal X account (formerly Twitter), from January 1, 2022, to the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Scottie Scheffler has had the following performance in professional golf:

50 starts

8 wins (including one major and four elevated events)

3 missed cuts

33 top 10s

21 top 3s

5 top 10s in majors

119 rounds in the 60s

scored 520 under par

Earned $41.8 million

During 2024, Scottie Scheffler has played six PGA Tour events with six top 25s and five top 10s, including his victory at Bay Hill.