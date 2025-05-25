Scottie Scheffler admits to ‘mental’ fatigue after grueling PGA Tour stretch: “A bit tired”

Scottie Scheffler admitted that he is feeling a bit mentally tired after back-to-back heavy weeks on the PGA Tour. The World No. 1 golfer mentioned that he was taking a lighter schedule this week than he usually would for tournaments but said his game was in a good position.

On Saturday, May 24, Scheffler fired a 6-under 64 in the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge to finish at T7. Following three days of action at Colonial, he sits at 7-under, six strokes behind the lead.

During the post-round interview, Scheffler admitted to experiencing mental fatigue after winning back-to-back events on the PGA Tour.

"I would say mentally I definitely am a bit tired," he said. "I'm definitely taking a lighter schedule this week than I normally would at a tournament, but overall my game, it feels like it's in a good spot. I felt like I was able to get some good rest to start this week.

"I'm just out here battling. I had a good day today. The first two days definitely could have been a bit better, but we'll see how things shake out during the course of the afternoon and see what I can do tomorrow," he added.

For the uninitiated, Scheffler won both of his last two starts, which included the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the PGA Championship.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 4?

Scottie Scheffler will tee off for the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday, May 25, at 11:28 a.m. ET. He is paired with Andrew Novak and Kurt Kitayama for the day's showdown.

Following the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid are tied at the top at 13-under. The duo holds a commanding four-shot lead over Rickie Fowler, who is in contention for the first time this season.

Final-round action at Colonial will begin on Sunday at 7:00 a.m. ET, with Dylan Wu, Rico Hoey, and Taylor Moore teeing off as the first group. Leaders Griffin and Schmid will tee off at 11:50 a.m. ET alongside Fowler as the final group of the day.

Here's a look at the players leading the Charles Schwab Challenge after the third round:

T1. Ben Griffin (-13)

T1. Matti Schmid (-13)

3. Rickie Fowler (-9)

T4. Robert MacIntyre (-8)

T4. Nick Hardy (-8)

T4. Akshay Bhatia (-8)

T7. Scottie Scheffler (-7)

T7. Andrew Novak (-7)

T7. Kurt Kitayama (-7)

