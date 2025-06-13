Scottie Scheffler admits to 'silly mistakes' after slow start at US Open 2025

Following a disappointing start at the US Open 2025, Scottie Scheffler admitted to making some silly mistakes. He added that he needed to be a bit sharper in the coming rounds.

On Thursday, June 12, Scottie Scheffler carded a 3-over 73 in the first round of the US Open 2025. It was one of the rare rounds where he bogeyed six holes and birdied just three.

During the post-round interview, Scheffler reflected on his opening day performance at Oakmont.

"Slow day. I made some silly mistakes out there, but at the same time, I made some key putts and some good momentum saves in my round, but overall just need to be a little sharper," he said.

He further added:

"I would have liked to have finished a little better. I felt like I was battling back pretty well after the start, and then I had the three-putt there on 13 where I felt like I hit two good enough putts to make a two-point there and get out of there with a par and then kind of a sloppy wedge on 14 and I missed a short one on 15."

The World No. 1 added that the greens became more challenging as the day progressed due to their increasing speed.

"There's so much speed and so much pitch and then with the amount of guys going through on these greens, they can get a little bit bumpy. But you know that's going to be part of the challenge going in. You've got to do your best to stay under the hole and stay patient," he added.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the US Open 2025, Round 2?

Scottie Scheffler is paired alongside Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa for the second round of the US Open. The trio will tee off on Friday, June 13, at 7:40 a.m. ET from the tenth tee at Oakmont Golf Club.

The second round of the US Open 2025 will begin on Friday, June 13, at 6:45 a.m. ET. Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, and Takumi Kanaya will tee off from the first hole, while Frederic LaCroix, Emiliano Grillo, and Sam Bairstow will begin simultaneously from the tenth tee.

Following the first round of the US Open 2025, Scheffler is seven strokes behind J.J. Spaun, who took a one-shot lead after firing a 66. He is grouped with Tom Kim and Taylor Pendrith for Day 2. The trio will resume play on Friday from the first tee at 12:52 p.m. ET.

