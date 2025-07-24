Scottie Scheffler announces a special giveaway for fans after triumph at the 2025 Open Championship

Scottie Scheffler claimed his fourth Major championship title last week in Northern Ireland. Having won his maiden Open Championship title, he announced a special surprise for his fans.In an Instagram post, the World No. 1 golfer announced a giveaway. His fans and followers can win a piece of golf memorabilia that was a part of Scheffler's victory at Royal Portrush.An image of the winner on the prestigious golf course accompanied the news of an autographed staff bag. Scheffler captioned the Instagram post:&quot;Was a fun week over in Ireland and I wanted to give you a piece of history. @taylormadegolf and I are giving away a signed staff bag that was designed for us to use this past week at Royal Portrush. Comment below and give @taylormadegolf a follow to enter. #TeamTaylorMade.&quot;Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's latest announcement (via Instagram @scottie.scheffler): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe old school-themed staff bag designed by TaylorMade for Scottie Scheffler will feature the golfer's sponsors and signature. Fans can enter the much-anticipated giveaway by following the golf manufacturing giant on Instagram and commenting on the PGA Tour sensation's post on the same platform.What clubs did Scottie Scheffler use to win the 2025 Open Championship?Last week at Royal Portrush, Scottie Scheffler's golf clubs not only matched his game but also complemented his skills and techniques. In the world-class field of golfers, the American golfer stood out as one of the most consistent ball strikers with powerful drives.Here's a look at what was in Scottie Scheffler's winning bag at the 2025 Open Championship (via PGA Tour):DriverClub - TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees)Shaft - Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X3-WoodClub - TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)Shaft - Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X7-WoodClub - TaylorMade Qi35 (21 degrees)Shaft - Fujikura Ventus Black 9 XIronsClub - Srixon ZU85 (3 iron and 4 iron)Shaft - Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3 iron) and True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4 iron)Club - TaylorMade P7TW (5 iron - Pitching Wedge)Shaft - True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100WedgesClub - Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F)Shaft - True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400Club - Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56-14F)Shaft - True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400Club - Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-06K)Shaft - True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400PutterClub - TaylorMade Spider Tour XGripsGrips - Golf Pride Tour VelvetGolf BallGolf Ball - Titleist Pro V1