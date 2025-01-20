Scottie Scheffler breaks silence after prolonged hiatus due to hand injury

Scottie Scheffler has been out of action in 2025 after incurring a right-hand injury on Christmas. He even had to undergo surgery after the freak accident.

The World No. 1 has missed out on the Sentry, Sony Open, and American Express and is also not part of the upcoming Farmers Insurance Open field. It had been previously announced that he would most likely return to tournaments at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the end of January 2025. Scheffler's expected timeline of return still appears to be on track as he was recently spotted exercising.

The 28-year-old has also reportedly begun his preparation for the upcoming season by watching his competitions from last year. He said [via Underdog Golf]:

"Remind my brain what I was feeling over certain shots, what my hands felt like on the club, stuff like that."

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will take place between January 30th and February 2nd, 2025 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The event will have a prize purse of $20M and will possibly have a strong line-up of players.

Scottie Scheffler was last seen at 'The Showdown' in December last year where he teamed up with fellow PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy. The duo was up against LIV Golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. Informally dubbed as the PGA Tour vs LIV Golf clash, the former team easily won the exhibition contest receiving little to no competition from their opponents as they cruised to a 3-0 victory after three sessions of six holes: four-ball, foursomes, and singles.

Scottie Scheffler's 2024 season recap

Scottie Scheffler was undoubtedly one of the most successful male golfers of 2024. He won seven PGA Tour titles, a Masters green jacket, the Players' Championship, the FedEx Cup as well as an Olympic gold medal. Expectedly, he was also named the Player of the Year.

Along with topping world rankings, Scheffler also topped the money list, earning $29M in cash prizes alone. Here's a look at his tournament earnings from last season:

The Sentry: T5 ($690,500)

The American Express: T17 ($132,300)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T6 ($642,500)

WM Phoenix Open: T3 ($519,200)

The Genesis Invitational: T10 ($455,000)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: 1 ($4,000,000)

THE PLAYERS Championship: 1 ($4,500,000)

Texas Children's Houston Open: T2 ($553,735)

Masters Tournament: 1 ($3,600,000)

RBC Heritage: 1 ($3,600,000)

PGA Championship: T8 ($521,418)

Charles Schwab Challenge: T2 ($809,900)

the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: 1 ($4,000,000)

U.S. Open: T41 ($72,305)

Travelers Championship: 1-x ($3,600,000)

The Open: T7 ($451,833)

FedEx St. Jude Championship: 4 ($960,000)

BMW Championship: T33 ($119,667)

Tour Championship: 1 ($25,000,000)

