Scottie Scheffler breaks Tiger Woods' record to achieve historic points feat on the PGA Tour

World No.1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is having a dream run on the PGA Tour. He registered his 12th PGA Tour victory as he won the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. It was Scheffler's sixth victory of the season, with two runner-up finishes in 15 events.

Meanwhile, Scheffler has broken Tiger Woods' long-standing record for most OWGR points in the first six months of the year. Woods had 532 points in the first six months of 2000. However, Scheffler has surpassed Tiger by amassing 583 points in the first six months of 2024.

Scheffler has surpassed one of the most unthinkable records, as receiving more than 530 OWGR points in the first six months of the year is challenging. Tiger had registered five wins in the first six months of the year, while Scottie has won six times.

Travelers Championship - Final Round

In 2000, Tiger Woods went on to win nine tournaments, including three majors, while Scottie Scheffler has around five tournaments left, including a Major and the FedExCup playoffs to match or exceed that tally.

Meanwhile, Vijay Singh equaled Woods' record of nine victories in a year in 2004. Woods also has eight-victory seasons (1999, 2006) and a seven-victory season (2007). Scheffler, with six wins in 2024, has joined Nick Price (1994) and Tiger Woods (2005, 2009) are next on the list.

How Scottie Scheffler registered his sixth victory of the season

Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Travelers Championship, beating the South Korean Golfer Tom Kim in the playoffs. The final round was exciting, as five golfers were tied for the lead before Scheffler and Tom Kim took the lead.

Both golfers carded -22, and Tom Kim sank a 10-foot birdie on the 72nd hole to force a playoff with Scheffler. However, just one playoff hole was enough to decide the winner, as Scheffler carded a par on the par 4 18th hole, while Kim missed his par, carding a bogey.

“It was a great finish. This golf course produces a lot of those, you know, the exciting stuff coming down the stretch,” Scheffler said. “It was a lot of fun, and I'm proud to be sitting here with the trophy.”

Scheffler has won prestigious events this season, with four signature events, The Players Championship and the Masters. The 28-year-old golfer has made $27,696,858 in six months this year on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler will have a well-deserved rest for a couple of weeks before traveling to Scotland for the Scottish Open on July 11 at North Berwick.