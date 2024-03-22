Scottie Scheffler and Brian Harman lead Team USA Ryder Cup rankings; no LIV player in top 15

Scottie Scheffler and Brian Harman topped the Team USA Ryder Cup rankings. The biennial tournament officials have recently unveiled the rankings of the American team.

With 4,500 points, the current World No. 1 and last year's USA Ryder Cup team member Scottie Scheffler topped the list, followed by the 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman with 1891.667 points. Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark also tied for second place with 1891.667 points.

Interestingly, not a single LIV golfer could make the list. Although there was just one LIV golfer who competed at the Ryder Cup in 2023, over the years, players who now compete on the Saudi circuit have dominated the Ryder Cup and played an integral part in the victory of the USA team in the past.

Dustin Johnson is one of the most dominating Ryder Cup players who played for the American team in the past. He currently plays on the LIV Golf. Moreover, Phil Mickelson also holds a decent record at the Ryder Cup. He is also enjoying his time on the Saudi circuit these days. However, none of the aforementioned golfers were included in the list.

It is important to note that LIV golfers are banned from competing on the PGA Tour and thus, struggle to gain points for world rankings or even the Ryder Cup points rankings.The players receive points based on their performance throughout the season.

As the next Ryder Cup is scheduled for 2025, its team points race has already begun. Players will receive points for the 2024 season through The Players Championship and all four Majors and will gain one point for every $1000 they earn in the aforementioned tournaments.

The Players Championship concluded recently, with Scottie Scheffler emerging victorious at the event, earning $4.5 million in prize money and thus awarded 4500 Ryder Cup points.

LIV golfers were banned from competing because The Players Championship was a PGA Tour event. However, they can still make it to the Ryder Cup point list if they perform well in the Majors.

A few American LIV golfers have exemptions to compete in Majors, and if they perform well in the tournaments, they could make it into the US Team Ryder Cup Rankings.

For the unversed, the Ryder Cup team has 12 players, six of whom are auto-qualified based on their team rankings, while the remaining six are Ryder Cup captain picks.

Team USA Ryder Cup rankings

Here are the rankings of the Team USA Ryder Cup:

Scottie Scheffler: 4,500.000

Brian Harman: 1,891.667

Xander Schauffele: 1,891.667

Wyndham Clark: 1,891.667

Maverick McNealy: 706.250

Sahith Theegala: 706.250

Taylor Montgomery: 606.250

Joel Dahmen: 606.250

Nate Lashley: 489.583

Sam Ryder: 406.250

Doug Ghim: 406.250

Adam Schenk: 285.536

Harris English: 285.536

Dylan Wu: 285.536

Kurt Kitayama: 285.536

Matthew NeSmith: 186.250

Chris Kirk: 186.250

Taylor Moore: 152.813

Mark Hubbard: 152.813

Ben Martin: 152.813

Lee Hodges: 119.286

Denny McCarthy: 119.286

Brice Garnett: 119.286

Jimmy Stanger: 119.286

Grayson Murray: 93.750

David Lipsky: 93.750

Sam Burns: 70.063

J.T. Poston: 70.063

Jake Knapp: 70.063

Tony Finau: 70.063

Austin Eckroat: 70.063

Ryan Moore: 70.063

Collin Morikawa: 70.063

Andrew Putnam: 60.250

Zac Blair: 57.500

Tom Hoge: 57.500

Cameron Young: 57.500

J.J. Spaun: 53.500

Tyler Duncan: 53.500

Max Homa: 53.500

Patrick Cantlay: 51.500

Chan Kim: 51.500

Rickie Fowler: 51.500

Peter Malnati: 51.500

Gary Woodland: 50.250

Keith Mitchell: 49.750