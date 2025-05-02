Scottie Scheffler calls 4x PGA Tour winner 'one of the funniest' on the circuit

Scottie Scheffler opened up about Si Woo Kim's hilarious reaction after making an eagle on the 18th hole at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. The American golfer is playing on the PGA Tour this week. The tournament had started with its inaugural round on Thursday, May 1.

Scheffler teed off for the opening round in a group with four-time PGA Tour winner Woo Kim. On the final hole of the opening round on the 18th, the South Korean golfer finished off in style, making an eagle on the hole. He later celebrated it uniquely, lying down on the ground backwards after hitting the shot.

In the post-round press conference of the tournament, Scottie Scheffler opened up about the fellow PGA Tour pro and called him "one of the funniest" on the circuit. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I was never really a huge autograph kid growing up. I loved coming and sitting on the raining and watching the guys. I felt like you could always watch most of the action on the range. Like, I just love watching the pros hit balls. It's just fun to come to the range and sit there for a while and watch, and it definitely brings back some good memories."

Si Woo Kim started the first round on the first tee hole. He made a birdie on the third and then a bogey on the seventh. Meanwhile, on the back nine, he shot two birdies and an eagle for a round of 4-under 67. He settled in T39 place after the first 18 holes of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler fired a round of 10-under 61 and took the lead in the game.

Scottie Scheffler reflects on his phenomenal round at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025

Scheffler started the outing on the first tee hole. He was phenomenal on the front nine and made four birdies from the third to sixth holes. He then carded another birdie on the eighth and then an eagle on the ninth. On the back nine, the World No. 1 carded three birdies and wrapped up with a score of 10-under 61.

In the post-round press conference, he also talked about his performance. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Feel good. I played nice today. Had the good front nine; was able to put together a solid back nine as well. Overall very pleased with the results of today."

Rico Hoey shot 63 on Thursday and settled in a two-way tie with Jhonattan Vegas at 8-under in second place, while Stephan Jaeger tied for fourth place with Cameron Champ, Michael Thorbjornsen, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Patton Kizzire, and Will Gordon at 7-under. It's a regular PGA Tour event and will have its finale on Sunday, May 4, at TPC Craig Ranch.

