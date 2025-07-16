Scottie Scheffler calls competitive golf an ‘unsatisfying venture’: “Not the place to look for your satisfaction”

Scottie Scheffler feels that golf is an unsatisfying venture, as one shouldn’t choose the sport if seeking satisfaction. His comments came during the pre-event press conference of the Open Championship.
Scheffler is in Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, this week for the Open Championship, which tees off on Thursday, July 17. The World No. 1 is looking for his first win at the event and the third major title of his career overall.
On Tuesday, July 15, the two-time major champion shared some interesting insights into how he perceives winning and losing. He said it "sucked" to lose and that they worked hard to avoid it, but golf is one of those sports where you lose more often than you win.
"Playing professional sports is a really weird thing to do," he said. "It really is. Just because we put in so much effort, we work so hard for something that's so fleeting. It really is. The feeling of winning just doesn't last that long."
"When I sit back at the end of the year and try to reflect on things, like having that sense of accomplishment from winning the Masters tournament, from winning the PGA Championship, I have a deep sense of gratitude and appreciation for it, but it's just hard to explain how it just doesn't satisfy is how I would describe it. It's an unsatisfying venture. I guess what I'm trying to say is this is not the place to look for your satisfaction."
Scottie Scheffler added that it was something one could appreciate and be thankful for upon achieving success, but it wasn't something that truly satisfied him.
"It's literally one of the most fun things I can do in my entire life. I love being able to come out here and compete, but at the end of the day, it's not what satisfies me, if that makes sense," he concluded.
When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the Open Championship 2025, Round 2?
Scottie Scheffler will tee off for the first round of the Open Championship 2025 on Thursday, July 17, at 5:09 a.m. ET. He is grouped with Shane Lowry and Collin Morikawa for the first two rounds of the final major of the season.
Scheffler has had another impressive season, posting 15 top-25 finishes in as many starts and claiming three titles. His victories include the PGA Championship, his second career major.
Speaking of his record at the Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler has played the event four times and has recorded two top-10 finishes. Last year, he recorded his best result at the tournament so far, finishing in a tie for seventh.