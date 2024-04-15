Scottie Scheffler celebrated his Masters 2024 victory with the iconic Dallas dive bar

Scottie Scheffler celebrated his Masters victory in Dallas, Texas. The golfer left Augusta, Georgia and went to the iconic dive bar Inwood Tavern to celebrate the second Major victory of his career. It's a celebrated location, one that Scheffler clearly wanted to go to. It's a 13-hour trip from Augusta National to Inwood, so it was a pointed decision.

The tournament is in Georgia, and Scheffler is from New Jersey. The next tournament on the PGA Tour schedule isn't in Texas, either, as the previous two were there and the sport has been shifting east.

Nevertheless, it's an iconic spot, one of the oldest always-open bars in the country. Scheffler took the opportunity to have some drinks there in celebration of one of the biggest wins of his young career.

Scheffler won his second ever green jacket on Sunday. By getting out to a late lead, he was able to hold off Ludvig Aberg's bid to make history and secure the win by four strokes. For most of the weekend, the World No. 1 was right around the top of the leaderboard if not in first place, putting together an all-round dominant show.

Scottie Scheffler considers golf 'fourth' priority now

Scottie Scheffler is the world's number one ranked golfer. That is not reciprocated, however, as the golfer recently revealed that golf isn't the number one rank in his own life.

According to OutKick, the birth of his child, which should happen sooner rather than later, has him shifting his priorities around. He said:

"Well, I'm definitely not going to intentionally take my eye off the ball. I will go home, soak in this victory tonight. Will definitely enjoy the birth of my first child. But with that being said, I still love competing.

He continued, adding that his child and wife would come first, and then perhaps something else before golf slots in fourth:

"My priorities will change here very soon. My son or daughter will now be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line. But I still love competing. I don't plan on taking my eye off the ball anytime soon, that's for sure."

Scheffler is a historically good golfer, and the gap between himself and the rest of the players is growing all the time. Last year, he, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm spent time swapping places atop the OWGR ranks.

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters

This year, it's not close. Scheffler took back the spot and has not relinquished it. Right now, his average points is an astonishing 13.9912. That's an almost unheard of metric, and the second-place player, Rory McIlroy, is at 7.6539.

The distance between numbers one and two is the same as the distance between numbers two and 80, roughly speaking. Scheffler is currently as far away from McIlroy as McIlroy is away from Robert MacIntyre.

His Masters win pushed that number even further, and it's really hard to see anyone challenging him for that spot any time soon.

