Scottie Scheffler celebrates Texas victory, despite Ryder Cup teammate Justin Thomas' affection for Alabama

Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas are teammates for the upcoming Ryder Cup and will play together to represent their nations. However, despite their longstanding association, the two prominent golfers are against each other when it comes to college football.

Scheffler is a strong Texas Longhorns supporter while Thomas has been loyal to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Recently, the two college football teams locked horns and the Longhorns rose victorious in spectacular fashion. All the members of the Ryder Cup team USA were present during the match screening as Justin Thomas looked completely disappointed with Alabama's performance.

Scottie Scheffler recently featured on the SiriusXM Ryder Cup Radio where he was asked about watching the game with teammate Thomas. Interestingly, JT has been known to be a big fan of Alabama and Scheffler worried that he would take it badly. However, the 30-year-old took his team's loss pretty well.

"I've heard rumors he's a pretty bad Alabama fan, this time he was good. But I think everybody in the room was rooting for Texas because of how big of a fan he is."

Scheffler added via SiriusXM Ryder Cup radio.

"But we had a good time, stayed up pretty late, needed a few days to rest and recover."

Scottie Scheffler is a true Texas Longhorns fan and even spoke about their form while referencing games from 2016. Although the team is not back yet, the World No. 1 golfer is happy for the players and the program.

Scottie Scheffler is working with a putting coach for the Ryder Cup

The best player in any sport always works on his weaknesses and tries to improve them with every chance he gets. World No.1 ranked Scottie Scheffler is doing the same and hired a putting coach just days after the Tour Championship.

Scheffler called putting coach Phil Kenyon and both were seen together practicing their putts at the Marco Simone in Rome. The American golfer has struggled with his putting and even lost a few championships due to his technique. Interestingly, the PGA Tour winner believes he has a lot to improve and even confessed that Kenyon called him out over his putting ability.

"I mean, basically he just told me I sucked. He couldn't believe I ever won a tournament with how I putted," he said.

Scottie Scheffler added via ESPN.

"That's what you want to hear, right? No, on a serious note, I had a feeling what I was doing wrong. My suspicions were kind of answered."

Scheffler is set to feature in the Ryder Cup and will be in action on Friday.