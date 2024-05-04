Scottie Scheffler does not commit to 2024 Wells Fargo Championship despite being eligible: Reason explored

Scottie Scheffler is the only eligible player who hasn't committed to the Wells Fargo Championship yet. As of Friday, May 3, the World No. 1 golfer had not confirmed his participation in the tournament.

The Wells Fargo Championship is the next Signature event on the PGA Tour schedule, set to take place from Thursday, May 9 to Sunday, May 12 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Considering his wife, Meredith, is expecting a child this month, Scheffler, who has won four of his last five starts, is likely to skip the tournament.

Scheffler claimed victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players Championship, the Masters, and most recently, the RBC Heritage this season. During his successful week at the Augusta National, he had mentioned that he would not think twice about withdrawing from the event if his expectant wife needed him during the tournament.

Fortunately, such a situation didn't arise, and Scheffler went on to claim his second green jacket in three years. However, as Meredith's delivery date approaches, the two-time Masters champion is expected to take a break from the PGA Tour.

Expand Tweet

Will Scottie Scheffler play at the PGA Championship? Golfer's availability explored

Following the Wells Fargo Championship, the Tour will head to Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, for the PGA Championship. The event will take place from Thursday, May 16, to Sunday, May 19. Scottie Scheffler's availability for the second major of the year has not yet been announced.

Last year, Scottie Scheffler finished joint runner-up at the PGA Championship, falling two strokes short of Brooks Koepka. In four appearances at the tournament, he has missed the cut once but has made the top-10 the rest of the time.

The 10-time PGA Tour winner will enter Valhalla Golf Club as a favorite this time. He has been in remarkable form this year and appears unstoppable, consistently performing as a favorite in every tournament he enters.

In 10 starts this season, he has secured nine top-10s, four wins and one runner-up finish. His T17 finish at the American Express is his worst result so far.

Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's performance this season so far:

The Sentry: T5

The American Express: T17

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T6

WM Phoenix Open: T3

The Genesis Invitational: T10

Arnold Palmer Invitational: 1

The Players Championship: 1

Texas Children's Houston Open: T2

Masters Tournament: 1

RBC Heritage: 1