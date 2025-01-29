Scottie Scheffler commits to the WM Phoenix Open for his second start of the 2025 season

Scottie Scheffler hasn't yet made his PGA Tour debut this season, as he didn't compete at the Sentry or the American Express due to a hand injury he suffered in 2024. The 28-year-old will compete at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and he has already confirmed his spot in another event.

Scheffler will compete at the WM Phoenix Open, with the tournament's Twitter handle confirming his participation. The 28-year-old won the event twice in 2022 and 2023 but finished third in 2024.

Along with the world number one, World No. 15 Sahith Theegala will also be a part of the playing field at the WM Phoenix Open. Speaking about the duo's participation at the tournament, chairman Matt Mooney said:

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Scottie, a two-time WM Phoenix Open champion, and Sahith, whose standout debut in 2022 made him an instant fan favorite. Both players bring an incredible level of talent and excitement to the tournament, and we’re looking forward to seeing them compete at TPC Scottsdale.”

Last year, Nick Taylor and Charley Hoffman had to go to a playoff at -21 to settle the tournament, and Taylor took home the trophy on the second playoff hole. Scheffler won the Hero World Challenge before getting hurt, so he has yet to earn a win in 2025 after earning almost 10 worldwide in 2024. This weekend represents his first attempt, but he hasn't yet teed off.

Scottie Scheffler is ready to play this week

Scottie Scheffler is back at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Image via Imagn)

Despite coming back from an injury that required surgery to heal, Scottie Scheffler doesn't anticipate any lingering issues this week. He'll play golf for the first time in over a month, but he doesn't expect any rust.

When asked if his injury might hinder his performance at Pebble Beach, the 28-year-old said (via CNN):

“No, not at all. Everything’s feeling good… definitely excited to play. Feeling well rested. Overall feeling good.”

Scheffler infamously hurt himself while making ravioli. Instead of a rolling pin, he used a wine glass to roll the dough. It broke and cut his hand. Scottie Scheffler said about the incident:

“It broke and the stem kind of got me in the hand. I can’t live in a bubble, (I’ve) got to live my life and accidents happen. It could have been a lot worse.I actually talked to somebody who did the exact same thing and the stem went straight through their hand. It’s one of those deals where immediately after it happened I was mad at myself because I was like, ‘Gosh, that’s so stupid.’ But you just don’t think about it when you’re in the moment.”

Scheffler began his dominant 2024 season with an unofficial win at the Hero World Challenge, and he seemed poised to do the same this year. However, the cut and the subsequent surgery forced him to miss two tournaments he likely would've played in.

