Scottie Scheffler creates junior golf tour, names it after long-term coach Randy Smith

Scottie Scheffler created a new junior tour named after his longtime coach, Randy Smith. The American golfer, while having time away from the greens, announced last week the creation of a new golf tour for junior players. It is for children aged 6–12, and there is no fee to play in these events.

Scheffler opened up about his new tour in a press release and said that it is his gift to his coach, Randy Smith. He reflected on his coach’s role in his life and in the growth of his game. Scheffler said (via Golf Digest):

"This tour is about giving kids the same gift Randy gave me. He taught me that golf is about more than just scores. It’s about character, respect, and the people who help you along the way. That’s the legacy that Meredith and I are excited to pass on. We are proud to help start the Randy Smith Tour.”

Scottie Scheffler started playing golf at a young age and spent time playing at the Royal Oaks Country Club. He played on the Northern Texas OGA junior circuit during his childhood. He partnered with NTPGA to start the new junior tour.

Randy Smith opens up on Scottie Scheffler’s new junior tour named after him

Scottie Scheffler’s longtime coach, Randy Smith, reflected on the junior tour started by the world No. 1 and named after him. He expressed his gratitude to the two-time Masters winner and reflected on how this would help kids with their game in the area.

“This is about where it all began. Scottie and his family are proof that when kids are surrounded by support, great things can happen. I’m humbled and grateful that they want to pay that forward, and I am beyond excited about the countless kids that will be introduced to the game through this new addition to the Ewing Automotive NTPGA Junior Tour," Smith said.

The first season of the Randy Smith Tour will only have 10 to 12 tournaments, and the players are slated to play in teams of four in each. It has a logo featuring a cartoonish image of Scottie Scheffler and Randy Smith.

Scheffler is having time away from the greens these days. He played in 20 tournaments on the PGA Tour this season, registering six wins and finishing runner-up in one.

He started the season with a T9 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he carded four rounds of 67, 70, 69, and 67. His first win of the season came at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, followed by another win at the PGA Championship. His other wins are the Memorial Tournament, The Open Championship, BMW Championship, and Procore Championship.

