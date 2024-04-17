“Scottie Scheffler on his current trajectory would be very comparable” - Brian Harman gives his take on Tiger Woods-Scheffler comparisons post Masters

Brian Harman was recently in all praise for Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler and felt his form this season could be compared to Tiger Woods' 2012–13 season.

The 37-year-old golfer is in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, this week for the RBC Heritage, which begins on April 18. During the Tuesday press conference ahead of the tournament, he was asked about his opinion regarding Scheffler and Woods' comparisons.

Scheffler has already won three titles on the PGA Tour this season, including a green jacket. Woods was in incredible form in 2012 and 2013, where he won eight events in two seasons.

"Let's see, 2012, I think Tiger won five (three) times," Harman said on comparison. "He swept the invitationals -- seems like Scottie (Scheffler) and his current trajectory would be very comparable to that. Yeah, he's just extremely good and he's playing extremely good."

This season, Scheffler has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Texas Children's Houston Open, and recently concluded the Masters Tournament.

Notably, Woods had won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament, and AT&T National in 2012, and then the Farmers Insurance Open, WGC-Cadillac Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, and WGC-Bridgestone Invitational the following season.

Harman added that he was super excited for Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, to become parents soon and said they were going to be great parents.

"He's a very agreeable person to be around," he said. "I mean, I can't say enough nice things about him."

When will Brian Harman tee off at the RBC Heritage?

Brian Harman is paired with Sungjae Im for the first two rounds of the RBC Heritage. For the first round, the duo will tee off on Thursday at 1:20 p.m. ET. For the uninitiated, the event will feature only 64 players competing on all four days without fear of missing the cut.

The opening round of the RBC Heritage will begin at 8:15 a.m. ET, with Alejandro Tosti teeing off from the first hole. Notably, all the players will start their round from the first tee, unlike the usual two-tee format of PGA Tour events.

The Open Championship winner's performance this season has been below par so far. Although he has missed only two cuts in eight starts, he has made the top ten only twice. His best result was a T2 finish at the Players Championship. Speaking of recent form, he is entering the week after missing two of the past three appearances.

