Scottie Scheffler was seen sporting a brand new look at the Colonial Golf Club for the upcoming tournament. The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge is scheduled from May 23 to 26 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Scheffler, who was arrested on May 17th on his way to the Valhalla Golf Club, was seen clean-shaven on Wednesday during practice. A Twitter account @NUCLRGOLF posted his pictures from the course.

The World No. 1 was briefly arrested before the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship, early Friday morning. Scheffler was charged with four criminal offenses - second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and ignoring traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

The 27-year-old is on the top of power rankings for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge owing to his consistent performances. In his four starts, he has had two top-3 finishes at the competition. In 2023, he finished third, while in the year before, he fell short in the playoffs against Sam Burns.

His performances at the Charles Schwab Challenge are as follows:

Despite the setback of jail time, Scheffler was not fazed by the incident and instead had high praise for the officers.

"I definitely never imagined ever going to jail" - Scottie Scheffler

Sporting a beard, Scheffler won the first Major of the season at Augusta National and then went on to win the RBC Heritage. He arrived at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from a T8 finish at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. The golf pro was arrested before arriving at Valhalla Golf Club for his second round.

Scheffler addressed the incident in a press conference and talked about what transpired. He said (via Golf Channel):

"The officer that took me to the jail was very kind. He was great. We had a nice chat in the car, that kind of helped calm me down... He came out and we had a nice chat and then the officers inside the jail were tremendous," Sheffler said. [3:45 - 3:50, 4:09 - 4:13]

"I mean, they were really kind. I'm grateful that we have such strong police, and they're our protectors out there, and like I said, we just got into a chaotic situation this morning," he added. [4:38 - 4:51]

Diving deep into Scheffler's performances gives a glimpse of the impeccable year he's had so far.

The Sentry : T5 (66-64-71-66, 267, -25)

: T5 (66-64-71-66, 267, -25) The American Express : T17 (67-66-69-65, 267, -21)

: T17 (67-66-69-65, 267, -21) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T6 (69-64-70, 203, -13)

: T6 (69-64-70, 203, -13) WM Phoenix Open : T3 (68-66-66-66, 266, -18)

: T3 (68-66-66-66, 266, -18) The Genesis Invitational : T10 (68-70-70-68, 276, -8)

: T10 (68-70-70-68, 276, -8) Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard : 1 (70-67-70-66, 273, -15)

: 1 (70-67-70-66, 273, -15) THE PLAYERS Championship : 1 (67-69-68-64, 268, -20)

: 1 (67-69-68-64, 268, -20) Texas Children's Houston Open : T2 (65-70-66-68, 269, -11)

: T2 (65-70-66-68, 269, -11) Masters Tournament : 1 (66-72-71-68, 277, -11)

: 1 (66-72-71-68, 277, -11) RBC Heritage : 1 (69-65-63-68, 265, -19)

: 1 (69-65-63-68, 265, -19) PGA Championship: T8 (67-66-73-65, 271, -13)

During the press conference, Scheffler added that he had never imagined going to jail and that he had decided to compete in the 2024 PGA Championship because it was all a "huge misunderstanding." From the total purse of $9.1 million, the winner of the PGA Tour event will take home $1,638,000 of the total purse.