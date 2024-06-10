Scottie Scheffler details his life lately and how the arrest affected his game - “It's been bit of an emotional roller coaster” 

Following his win at the Memorial Tournament, Scottie Scheffler termed the past month's journey an 'emotional roller coaster'. He said it was nice to maintain good form amid what was happening in the golf world.

Last month was quite eventful in professional golf as well as in Scheffler's life. He became a father for the first time, and then just a week later, he was arrested during the PGA Championship. He then had to deal with an attorney and the law, and wait for the charges to be dropped. Amid this fiasco, Grayson Murray's shocking demise sent a shockwave through the fraternity.

On Sunday, June 9, during the winner's press conference, Scottie Scheffler reflected on the past month and termed it a roller coaster ride. He said he tried to compartmentalize his personal and professional lives, which he took pride in.

"I don't show up to these tournaments just to play I'm here to do my best and compete," he continued. "And so I definitely try to do my best to do that. And I think it's definitely nice to be able to keep good form going with all that's been going in the World of Golf and for me personally.

"And so it's been bit of an emotional roller coaster. I think that's pretty accurate description I think of what it's felt like at times and it's definitely nice to be sitting here and win again."

"I think we all start at even par" - Scottie Scheffler responds on being favorite at the US Open 2024

Scottie Scheffler has already won five titles this season, and now he is heading to the US Open as a tournament favorite. According to DraftKings, he is +300 to win the major at Pinehurst No. 2. Rory McIlroy is the second favorite at +1000.

During the post-round press conference, Scottie Scheffler reflected on being the favorite at the US Open.

"Just because I'm the favorite next week doesn't really have any affect on my score," he said. I think we all start at even par, if I remember correctly."

"It's a good place to be. I like the way -- I like how my game's feeling right now. I feel like I've been playing some good golf. It's great to see some results too and some wins. Out here the margins are so small between winning and losing. It's a putt or a shot here or there," he added.

The World No. 1 golfer further said that he was hopeful of sticking to his game plan at the US Open and preparing the way he usually would.

