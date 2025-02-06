Scottie Scheffler details teeing up with $200M-worth NFL star at WM Phoenix Open

Scottie Scheffler teed up at the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am alongside Super Bowl-winning quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday. This was the $200M-worth NFL star’s second Annexus Pro-Am in three years. The 41-year-old seemingly had a great time partnering up with the World No.1 golfer at TPC Scottsdale.

Scheffler was all in praise of Rodgers after their outing. The reigning Masters champion, an avid football fan, said it was “great” to play with a star like Rodgers as he gets the chance to “pick their brains.” The 28-year-old golfer even revealed getting some injury-recovery advice through the New York Jets player and dubbed him a ‘good guy.’

Scottie Scheffler said during his pre-tournament press conference, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

Trending

“Anytime you can be around somebody so great, you just want to pick their brains on certain stuff… Aaron (Rodgers) is a guy who's always looking for new ways to get better. You think of certain stuff in his health journey and how he was able to recover from his achilles injury. After my surgery, oddly enough, I did get some advice through him from another player on TOUR that was able to help me recover from injury. He's a good guy just to be able to ask questions.”

Scheffler went on add that he tries not to ask ‘direct’ football-related questions to Rodgers.

He added:

“I try not to ask too direct a questions about football and how his mind works. I kind of just try to ask general questions and kind of learn from stuff like that. It was a lot of fun. He's a super cool guy, great to meet. He liked to have fun, had good BS, so it was a good nine holes out there.”

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to Rodgers has become a recurring name at golf Pro-Am events as he also participated in celebrity golf tournaments at AT&T Pebble Beach and the American Century tournament last year.

Aaron Rodgers calls Scottie Scheffler 'best in the world'

Much like Scheffler, Rodgers was all equally complimentary of his partner. The former Super Bowl MVP dubbed the 13-time PGA Tour winner the “best in the world.” The footballer stated that he enjoy watching his playing partner tee up and talk about the course.

Aaron Rodgers said in the WM Phoenix Open press conference, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Scottie Scheffler is the best in the world. He makes it look very easy. I enjoy watching them, listen to how they think about the course, think about their shots. It’s pretty impressive.”

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that the WM Phoenix Open 2025 will only be Scottie Scheffler’s second-ever start of the year. The ace golfer de his season debut last week at Pebble Beach Golf Links after being sidelined due to a freak hand injury during Christmas. The World No.1 finished T-9 in the competition with a final-round 67.

It’ll be interesting to see how the star golfer competes at TPC Scottsdale this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback