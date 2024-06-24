Scottie Scheffler details his upcoming ‘100% committed’ events including the Olympics after his 6th win in 10 starts

Scottie Scheffler beat Tom Kim on the first playoff hole at TPC River Highlands to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday. This was the Masters champion’s sixth win of the season. With the win, the 27-year-old became the quickest to accomplish the winning feat since Arnold PaImer in 1962.

Scheffler is on track to beat Tiger Woods, Vijay Singh and Nick Price’s wins per season records if he maintains the current form. Notably, the golfer is setting himself up for more events as well. Following his win in Cromwell, the ace golfer revealed that he is ‘100% committed’ to playing events including The Open Championship, the Olympics and the FedExCup playoff events before taking a break.

The in-form golfer also revealed his wish to play the President's Cup this season.

Trending

Speaking about his upcoming schedule in the winner’s press conference at the Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler said (at 6:47):

“I'm playing the Open, the Olympics and then the last three playoff events. And then I think I should be on the President's Cup team and after that I'll take a break.”

Scheffler has earned $27,696,858 from the 2024 season so far. With The Open Championship, FedEx St. Jude and BMW Championship on the schedule, the player stands a chance to further push the earnings. However, the PGA Tour star claims that he ‘doesn’t set long-term goals’ and is playing one event at a time.

Scottie Scheffler added in the same presser (at 7:13):

“I don't set long-term goals. I never have, I've always been best just when I stay in the present. And I have what I would call dreams and aspirations and those will probably never change. But as far as goals for the year, nothing really changes for me. I show up and it's most important for me to have the right attitude and try and compete.”

Scottie Scheffler continues his dominant run at Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler has registered six wins in 10 starts this year, including Sunday’s Travelers Championship win. The two-time Masters champion is up to 12 career PGA Tour victories, since February 2022. His dominant winning run, which also stood a chance to go 5-in-a-row at one point, is being compared to prime Tiger Woods by many.

For the unversed, Scheffler started off the 2024 season with a T5 finish at The Sentry in January. He managed top-10 finishes at a couple of events before winning at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Players, the Masters, the RBC Heritage and the Memorial Tournament. He finished runner-up on two occasions – at the Houston Open and the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Expand Tweet

The new dad had a forgettable US Open outing, where he finished T41. Scheffler stands a chance to win a second Major championship at The Open Championship at Royal Troon next month.

However, the golfer has claimed that he isn’t too hooked up on getting the record win. He stated that he is “looking forward to competing” at the Major and the Olympics and isn’t too worried about the possible results.