Scottie Scheffler dismisses ‘funny’ pace of play debate as PGA Tour roll out new rules

PGA Tour is set to roll out new measures this week at the RBC Heritage 2025. As per the officials, the event will serve as a testing ground for use of range finders to get exact distances on upcoming shots. This is expected to speed up the pace of play amid constant criticism of slow play on the circuit.

Ad

While many are excited for the new measures, Scottie Scheffler had a different response. The World No. 1 golfer and the reigning RBC Heritage champion on Tuesday dubbed the Tour’s pace of play debate ‘funny.’ Speaking to the media after the event’s opening ceremony, the ace golfer opined that the move wouldn’t affect pace of play as many expect. The 2024 Masters champion said the “people want to watch exciting golf” wouldn’t be thrilled about saving 20 minutes off a round of golf.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, the 28-year-old made the comment after admitting he forgot the PGA Tour’s new rule started this weekend.

Replying to a media query on the pace of play debate, Scottie Scheffler said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“The pace of play debate is funny. I think people want to watch exciting golf. I think that's what it's all about. Let's say if we do all these changes and we save 20 minutes off of a round of golf. Is somebody going to sit down on the couch on Sunday and go, well, I didn't have five hours to watch a round of golf, but I've got four hours and 40 minutes. Now I'm in.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scheffler claimed that the new measures will amount up to “probably over an hour difference in pace of play.” He said the averages of rounds – Thursday and Friday in group of threes, Saturday and Sunday in twos – won’t amount to a big change in the game.

Scottie Scheffler wants more people involved in golf

Interestingly, Scottie Scheffler dismissed the energy and time spent on the ongoing pace of play debate and opined he’d rather spend it on “getting more people involved in the game of golf.” He lauded the “great sport” as a social mixer and reiterated he met some of his “best friends in the whole world” while playing golf.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler added during the RBC Heritage inauguration:

“I think, if we're going to spend a lot of time and energy, I think where I would want to spend it is get more people involved in the game of golf, more people able to come and play. It's a great game. It's a great sport. You learn a lot of life lessons playing golf…

Ad

What's most important for me as a player, where I want to spend the most time and energy specifically in the game of golf is getting people involved. I've met some of my best friends in the whole world playing the game of golf. It's a really special game that I think more people should want to play.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

RBC Heritage’s 2022 champion Jordan Spieth also came out to back Scottie Scheffler’s take in the matter. The World No.58 golfer reiterated the distance-finders will not make a big difference in pace of play. He claimed it will be “hard to tell.” However, he admitted he will use a range finder for the contest this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More