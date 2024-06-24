Scottie Scheffler could earn up to $60,000,000 in earnings this year just from the PGA Tour

With a $3.6 million paycheck at the Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler has now amassed $27,696,858 this season so far. Furthermore, he has a real chance of breaking the $60,000,000 mark by the end of this season.

On Sunday, June 22, Scottie Scheffler fired a 5-under 65 to tie with Tom Kim at 22-under after regulation holes. In the playoff hole, he parred the par-4 18th to win his sixth title of this season. Additionally, this was his fifth Signature event win of the year.

The Travelers Championship 2024 was Scheffler's third $3.6 million paycheck. He also won $4 million twice this year and $4.5 million at the Players Championship. The season hasn't ended yet, and the World No. 1 golfer could very well make history in terms of winnings this year.

The 28-year-old golfer has a shot at the $3.5 million winner's share at the Open Championship and $3.6 million each at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship. Just triumphing in the FedEx Cup could earn him an additional $25 million, and winning the Comcast Business Top 10 will add another $8 million to his account. Also, if he wins the Players Impact Program, he will earn another $10 million.

So far Scheffler has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players Championship, the Masters, RBC Heritage, the Memorial Tournament, and the Travelers Championship. Besides, he also had a runner-up finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open and the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Last year, Viktor Hovland was the highest earner on the PGA Tour with total winnings of $37.1 million, including the FedEx Cup bonus. Scottie Scheffler had finished third overall but topped the PGA Tour season earnings with a record sum of $21 million. However, that record has been already broken by himself this season.

Scottie Scheffler's earnings in the PGA Tour 2024 season explored

Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's earnings this season:

The Sentry (T5): $690,500.00

The American Express (T17): $132,300

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T6): $642,500

WM Phoenix Open (T3): $519,200

The Genesis Invitational (T10): $455,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (1): $4,000,000

THE PLAYERS Championship (1): $4,500,0 00

00 Texas Children's Houston Open (T2): $553,735

Masters Tournament (1): $3,600,000

RBC Heritage (1): $3,600,000

PGA Championship (T8): $521,417.50

Charles Schwab Challenge (T2): $809,900

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (1): $4,000,000

U.S. Open (T41): $72,305.00

Travelers Championship (P1): $3,600,000