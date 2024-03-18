Scottie Scheffler earns $8,500,000 in the last 8 days after winning back-to-back titles at The Players Championship

Scottie Scheffler made history by becoming the first-ever player to defend the title at The Players Championship. With this win, the World No. 1 claimed a remarkable $4,500,000 winner share from the $25,000,000 prize purse on March 17th, 2024.

Not only that, Scheffler also emerged victorious at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, securing $4,000,000 from the $20,000,000 prize pool. This combined achievement saw the 27-year-old golfer amass $8,500,000 over the last 8 days, propelling him to $10,939,500 in earnings for the 2024 season.

With an average of $1,062,500 earned per round and $15,711 per shot in the last two weeks, Scottie Scheffler's total career earnings have now reached $53,504,729, following his capture of the winner’s prize share at the Players Championship.

Furthermore, Scottie Scheffler has ascended to the 14th position on the PGA Tour’s official money list.

The golfer showcased remarkable form at The Players Championship right from the outset. His performance saw him shoot 5-under par on the first day, followed by 3-under par on the second day, and 4-under par on the third. On the fourth day, Scheffler delivered a flawless performance, finishing the round at 8-under par with an abundance of birdies and one eagle.

How much did every golfer including Scottie Scheffler earn at The Players Championship?

As Scottie Scheffler earned whopping prize cash from his exceptional form at The Players, other golfers too earned their shares from the $25,000,000 prize purse.

Here is the prize money payout of all golfers competing at The Players Championship:

1: Scottie Scheffler (-20) $4,500,000

T-2: Brian Harman (-19) $1,891,666.67

T-2: Xander Schauffele (-19) $1,891,666.67

T-2: Wyndham Clark (-19) $1,891,666.67

5: Matt Fitzpatrick (-16) $1,025,000

T-6: Si Woo Kim (-15) $875,000

T-6: Hideki Matsuyama (-15) $875,000

8: Ludvig Aberg (-14) $781,250

T-9: Sahith Theegala (-13) $706,250

T-9: Maverick McNealy (-13) $706,250

T-11: Joel Dahmen (-12) $606,250

T-11: Taylor Montgomery (-12) $606,250

T-13: Corey Conners (-11) $489,583.33

T-13: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-11) $489,583.33

T-13: Nate Lashley (-11) $489,583.33

T-16: Sam Ryder (-10) $406,250

T-16: Sepp Straka (-10) $406,250

T-16: Doug Ghim (-10) $406,250

T-19: Harris English (-9) $285,535.71

T-19: Shane Lowry (-9) $285,535.71

T-19: Dylan Wu (-9) $285,535.71

T-19: Kurt Kitayama (-9) $285,535.71

T-19: Alex Noren (-9) $285,535.71

T-19: Adam Schenk (-9) $285,535.71

T-19: Rory McIlroy (-9) $285,535.71

T-26: Mackenzie Hughes (-8) $186,250

T-26: Chris Kirk (-8) $186,250

T-26: Nick Taylor (-8) $186,250

T-26: Matti Schmid (-8) $186,250

T-26: Matt NeSmith (-8) $186,250

T-31: Ben Martin (-7) $152,812.50

T-31: Mark Hubbard (-7) $152,812.50

T-31: Sungjae Im (-7) $152,812.50

T-31: Taylor Moore (-7) $152,812.50

T-35: Denny McCarthy (-6) $119.285.71

T-35: Jimmy Stanger (-6) $119.285.71

T-35: Lee Hodges (-6) $119.285.71

T-35: Tommy Fleetwood (-6) $119.285.71

T-35: Aaron Rai (-6) $119.285.71

T-35: Jason Day (-6) $119.285.71

T-35: Brice Garnett (-6) $119.285.71

T-42: Grayson Murray (-5) $93,750

T-42: David Lipsky (-5) $93,750

T-42: C.T. Pan (-5) $93,750

T-45: Adam Scott (-4) $70,062.50

T-45: Ryan Moore (-4) $70,062.50

T-45: Jake Knapp (-4) $70,062.50

T-45: Collin Morikawa (-4) $70,062.50

T-45: Tony Finau (-4) $70,062.50

T-45: Austin Eckroat (-4) $70,062.50

T-45: Sam Burns (-4) $70,062.50

T-45: J.T. Poston (-4) $70,062.50

53: Andrew Putnam (-3) $60,250

T-54: Min Woo Lee (-2) $57,500

T-54: Francesco Molinari (-2) $57,500

T-54: Martin Laird (-2) $57,500

T-54: Zac Blair (-2) $57,500

T-54: Cameron Young (-2) $57,500

T-54: Sami Valimaki (-2) $57,500

T-54: Tom Hoge (-2) $57,500

T-54: Emiliano Grillo (-2) $57,500

T-62: Thomas Detry (-1) $55,000

T-62: Viktor Hovland (-1) $55,000

T-64: Seamus Power (E) $53,500

T-64: Max Homa (E) $53,500

T-64: Tyler Duncan (E) $53,500

T-64: J.J. Spaun (E) $53,500

T-68: Rickie Fowler (+2) $51,5000

T-68: Patrick Cantlay (+2) $51,500

T-68: Chan Kim (+2) $51,500

T-68: Peter Malnati (+2) $51,500

72: Gary Woodland (+3) $50,250

73: Keith Mitchell (+4) $49,750