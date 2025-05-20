‘Scottie Scheffler and it won't even be close’: Golf world picks World No. 1 over Rory McIlroy for most number of Major wins

Scottie Scheffler now has three Majors. Rory McIlroy has five career titles in the four Major championships. He's much further into his career than Scheffler is, but the conversation has officially begun around which one will end with a greater tally.
Golf reporter Kyle Porter asked whether the World No. 1, who now has three before the age of 29, will end his career with more titles than McIlroy, who has five at the age of 36.
He also posited that Brooks Koepka (five Majors), Jordan Spieth (three) and others, including Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, might enter the conversation. Golf fans debated in the replies.
"Brooks with 12. Scottie will be a close second with 10," one said.
"I think Scottie Scheffler gets to double-digit majors. His game is built to be sustainable, & he’s likely to be in contention in nearly every major for the next decade," another chimed in.
"At this moment in time, how does anyone say anybody but Scottie?" one asked.
"Scottie for sure. Expect him to at least flirt with double digits. Not sure anyone else will," one argued.
Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka got some love from the fans, but the overwhelming answer was Scheffler.
Scottie Scheffler reflects on winning run at PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler's third-round brilliance built himself a three-stroke lead going into Sunday's final round at the PGA Championship. A six-under had him -11 for the week, and he felt inevitable to the rest of the field.
However, even with most golfers faltering on Sunday (May 18), Scheffler never wavered much. A brief lull gave way to a tie with Jon Rahm on the back nine, but that's where Scheffler literally made his money.
He said via ESPN:
"This back nine will be one that I remember for a long time. To step up when I needed to the most, I'll remember that for a while."
Scottie Scheffler had played 14 and 15 at two under par, forcing Rahm to go for an all-or-nothing shot that failed and pushed him even further down the leaderboard. It was more than enough to cement the win.