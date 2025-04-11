Scottie Scheffler expects "challenge" at the Augusta National to continue throughout the week

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had a great start in the opening round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta. Following his round, he admitted that he still expects a challenge as the tournament progresses.

Scheffler has 13 PGA Tour wins and has claimed the title twice in the Masters Tournament at Augusta. He has had two T2 finishes in the PGA Championship and U.S. Open and won the 2024 PGA Tour FedEx Cup.

The American golfer finished the first round of the Masters at T2 after scoring four-under. In a post-round interview, he was asked to say how he would’ve felt if someone told him he was going to end his day at Augusta on such a good note. He replied:

“I would have felt pretty good about it. I had a feeling the golf course was going to get pretty firm. The areas to hit your irons out here are pretty small and they get even smaller when the greens are firm, so there's definitely some challenge to the golf course today, and I'm sure that'll continue as the week goes on.” (Via ASAP Sports)

The Ridgewood native also added that he had a lot of time to practice for the tournament at Augusta and felt more prepared than he has in other competitions.

Should Scheffler win this year’s tournament, it will be his second time in a row of lifting the trophy at Augusta National. Last year, he won with a total of 11-under after scoring four-under in the final round.

Masters Tournament at Augusta National: Leaderboard after round 1

Justin Rose is firmly in the lead at Augusta National. He is three strokes ahead of Corey Conners, Scottie Scheffler, and Ludvig Aberg. At T5, Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau are tied with three-under.

Here’s a look at the provisional Masters Tournament leaderboard after the first round:

1 - Justin Rose (-7)

T2 - Corey Conners (-4)

T2 - Scottie Scheffler (-4)

T2 - Ludvig Aberg (-4)

T5 - Tyrrell Hatton (-3)

T5 - Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

T7 - Aaron Rai (-2)

T7 - Harris English (-2)

T7 - Jason Day (-2)

T7 - Akshay Bhatia (-2)

T11 - Michael Kim (-1)

T11 - Davis Thompson (-1)

T11 - Cameron Smith (-1)

T11 - Fred Couples (-1)

T11 - Brian Harman (-1)

T11 - Patrick Reed (-1)

T11 - Max Greyserman (-1)

T11 - Min Woo Lee (-1)

T11 - Bubba Watson (-1)

T11 - Matt McCarty (-1)

T11 - Denny McCarthy (-1)

T11 - Daniel Berger (-1)

T11 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-1)

T11 - Sungjae Im (-1)

T11 - Viktor Hovland (-1)

T11 - Shane Lowry (-1)

T27 - Cameron Young (E)

T27 - Zach Johnson (E)

T27 - Stephan Jäger (E)

T27 - Collin Morikawa (E)

T27 - Joaquin Niemann (E)

T27 - Maverick McNealy (E)

T27 - Brian Campbell (E)

T27 - Tom Hoge (E)

T27 - Sergio García (E)

T27 - Rory McIlroy (E)

T27 - Sahith Theegala (E)

