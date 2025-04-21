Scottie Scheffler faces FedEx Cup standings setback after underwhelming start to 2025 season

By this time last year, Scottie Scheffler had four wins under his belt. That includes his second green jacket at The Masters. He was on a historic pace, and he ended up with seven wins (not counting non-PGA Tour events) that were all Signature Events and Majors.

2025 has not yielded nearly as much success. Instead of wins, Scheffler has come close but fallen short many different times. The world number one has eight starts and eight made cuts, but no wins, and only five top-10 finishes. He's only been runner-up once.

It puts Scheffler into a more challenging position than he was in last year. He won the Tour Championship in 2024 because of where he started. With the staggered points, Scheffler's number one ranking meant he started at -10, so his win was because of that starting scoreline.

This year, he is not in line to get that same benefit. He'll still get some points shaved off to start, assuming they keep the same format. They have discussed changing it, but they haven't enacted any changes yet.

In third place, Scheffler would have to outdo a couple of golfers to win that at the end of the season. The world number one has underwhelmed, but he's still in a very strong spot with much of the season left to try and climb.

He currently trails Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. McIlroy, thanks to three wins, including the Players Championship and The Masters, has 2,433 points. Thomas just won the RBC Heritage to get to 1,669 points.

Despite not winning and coming short on a few occasions so far, Scottie Scheffler has still played well enough (T25 is his worst result) to gain quite a lot of FedEx Cup points. Russell Henley, who does have a win this year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, is behind him.

Scottie Scheffler reaches impressive OWGR milestone

In 2023, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler traded the world number one rank quite a lot. Then, Scheffler took it back and ran with it. Across 2024, he built up a massive lead there.

Scottie Scheffler is still world number one (Image via Imagn)

That lead has dwindled thanks to some lackluster play from Scheffler and a dominant run by McIlroy, but the former still holds the lead. Scheffler is still roughly 2.5 points ahead of the Irishman.

That's because he's played well enough not to free-fall, and because he had such a monumental lead. This past week, Scheffler's top-10 finish kept him at number one and marked his 100th week in a row being up there.

Scheffler has a long way to go to catch Tiger Woods, who holds the record for consecutive weeks at number one. For now, he has to focus on keeping McIlroy at arm's length to stay on top.

