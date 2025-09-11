Scottie Scheffler feels ‘good to be back’ on the West Coast ahead for the 2025 Procore Championship

Scottie Scheffler is back in action this week on the PGA Tour. He will be teeing it up at the Procore Championship on Thursday in Napa Valley, California. Ahead of his start, he shared a message to his fans and fellow golf enthusiasts.In a recent post on Instagram, the World No. 1 golfer shared a series of images from the practice round at the Silverado Resort Napa Valley. His caption stated that he is excited to be back playing on the West Coast after playing the Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.Scheffler also included an emoji of a bunch of grapes as a tribute to Napa Valley's famous vineyards. Here's a look at what the PGA Tour sensation wrote (via Instagram @scottie.sheffler):&quot;Good to be back on the West Coast this week. Napa time ⛳️🍇@procorechampionship.&quot;Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's most recent post ahead of the 2025 Procore Championship (via Instagram @scottie.scheffler): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to a press release by the PGA Tour, Scheffler played the practice round of the 2025 Procore Championship with three of his Ryder Cup teammates. His photo dump on Instagram also includes a close-up picture of his Team USA Ryder Cup yardage book cover.The Texan golfer is one of the ten golfers in the 144-man field at Napa Valley this week who are a part of the United States Ryder Cup team. He will tee up the first round of the 2025 Procore Championship at 3:38 PM ET on Thursday, September 11, from the Silverado Resort's North Course's first hole. Scheffler is paired with J. J. Spaun and Russell Henley for the day.Scottie Scheffler talks about off-season and Ryder Cup mentalityFollowing the 2025 Procore Championship practice round on Thursday, Scottie Scheffler addressed the media in a press conference at the Silverado Resort's North Course.He stated that his golf preparations differ between the in-season and off-season, citing Major championships as the reason. He said (via PGA Tour):&quot;When I prepare and practice at home, I’m always focused on the next stop and the next tournament. But during the offseason and when you’re preparing and practicing, the majors are always in the back of your head. I think the Majors are always on the back of your mind just because they’re the greatest challenges.”Scottie Scheffler went on to say that the Ryder Cup measures up to the Major championships in terms of challenges. He reasoned it by saying that the added pressure of playing not only for your fellow teammates and yourself, but also for your country, pushes him on the golf course.The 29-year-old concluded the press conference by affirming that he is ready to take on the challenging course in Napa Valley as he heads into the Ryder Cup in New York at the end of this month.