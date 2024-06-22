Scottie Scheffler finds form at Travelers Championship after disappointing US Open weekend - "Definitely better than last week"

Scottie Scheffler has regained his top form at the 2024 Travelers Championship after a disappointing performance at the US Open. The Travelers Championship is being held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Scheffler carded rounds of 71, 74, 71, and 72 to have an aggregate score of 8-over 288 in the four rounds of the 124th US Open. Despite making the 39th consecutive cut at the 124th US Open, Scheffler finished as T41. Before the US Open, Scheffler had finished in the top-10 for 11 consecutive times.

The World No.1 has raised hopes of golf enthusiasts and viewers. At the 2024 Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler was once again back in his prime form. He scored four birdies, one eagle, and a bogey to finish 5-under 65 in the first round. He scored seven birdies and a bogey in the second round to finish 6-under 64 in the second round. He has an aggregate score of 11-under 129.

In the post-round interview, Scottie Scheffler talked about his performance. He said (via PGA Tour):

"Definitely better than last week. I felt like I found a little stuff in my swing and feel like I'm seeing the breaks a lot better on these greens. Definitely feeling some good momentum from the last two days."

Scheffler is currently tied for the second position with Collin Morikawa and Akshay Bhatia. Tom Kim is at the top of the leaderboard with an aggregate score of 13-under 127 after the end of the second round. Kim scored 5-under 65 in the second round to get an aggregate score of 13-under 127.

The last signature event on the PGA Tour, the 2024 Travelers Championship has 71 players in the field. The tournament has a prize money of $20 million, with the winner taking home $3.6 million from the total prize money.

A look at Scottie Scheffler's performance in 2024

Scottie Scheffler has had an exceptional 2024 season so far. Of the 14 starts this season, Scheffler had 12 top-10 finishes this year. He has won five tournaments in the 2024 season.

Scottie Scheffler has emerged victorious in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players Championship, the 2024 Masters Tournament, and the Memorial Tournament. Scheffler comes to the 2024 Travelers Championship after a T41 finish at the tournament. He will look to win his sixth tournament of the year.

Let's take a look at Scottie Scheffler's 2024 season of far:

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The Sentry: T5 (66-64-71-66, 267, -25) The American Express: T17 (67-66-69-65, 267, -21) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T6 (69-64-70, 203, -13) WM Phoenix Open: T3 (68-66-66-66, 266, -18) The Genesis Invitational: T10 (68-70-70-68, 276, -8) Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: 1 (70-67-70-66, 273, -15) THE PLAYERS Championship: 1 (67-69-68-64, 268, -20) Texas Children's Houston Open: T2 (65-70-66-68, 269, -11) Masters Tournament: 1 (66-72-71-68, 277, -11) RBC Heritage: 1 (69-65-63-68, 265, -19) PGA Championship: T8 (67-66-73-65, 271, -13) Charles Schwab Challenge: T2 (72-65-63-71, 271, -9) the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: 1 (67-68-71-74, 280, -8) U.S. Open: T41 (71-74-71-72, 288, +8) Travelers Championship: T2 (65-64, 129, -11)