Scottie Scheffler fires 65 on Day 2 at 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge to overcome mediocre start

Scottie Scheffler considerably improved on his first-day performance in the second round at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. The tournament is being held at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas from 23 to 26 May, 2024.

Scheffler scored 2-over 72 in the first round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He scored three birdies, two bogeys and one triple bogey on the first day. However, he turned it around on the second day.

Scheffler scored two birdies on the back nine on the 13th and 18th holes. He followed it with three consecutive birdies on the first, second and third holes on the back nine. He finished with 5-under 65 in the second round. Scheffler jumped 64 positions from T79 to T15.

The World No. 1 is tied with Matt NeSmith, Tom Kim, S.H. Kim, J.T. Poston, Matt Kochar, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Moore and Collin Morikawa. They all have overall scores of 3 under 137. Scheffler will have to score another 65 to break into the top 10.

David Riley is at the top of the leaderboard with an overall score of 10-under 130. Hayden Buckley and Pierceson Coody are tied at second position with two strokes behind Riley. Scottie Scheffler still has the best odds of winning the tournament despite being 7 strokes behind Riley.

As per the BetMGM Sportsbook, the current odds are as follows:

+450: Scottie Scheffler (-3, T15)

+450: Davis Riley (-10, 1st)

+900: Sepp Straka (-6, T4)

+1000: Keegan Bradley (-6, T4)

+1000: Sungjae Im (-6, T4)

+1200: Tony Finau (-5, T7)

+1400: Brian Harman (-5, T7)

+1600: Pierceson Coody (-8, T2)

+1600: Hayden Buckley (-8, T2)

+2000: Collin Morikawa (-3, T15)

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Saturday, Round 3?

Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 12:35 pm ET with Tom Kim in the third round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

The round will start with Ben Silver teeing off at 8 am ET. Other notable pairings are Jordan Spieth and Kevin Yu at 11.50 am ET, Collin Morikawa, and Min Woo Lee at 12:00 pm ET, and Tony Finau and Gary Woodland at 1:05 pm ET. David Riley will tee off at 1:55 pm ET with Hayden Buckley.

The tee times and pairings for the third round at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge are as follows:

8 am: Ben Silverman

8:05 am: Troy Merritt, Parker Coody

8:15 am: Kevin Kisner, Vincent Norrman

8:25 am: Nick Hardy, Si Woo Kim

8:35 am: Maverick McNealy, Aaron Rai

8:45 am: Emiliano Grillo, Lee Hodges

8:55 am: Victor Perez, Mark Hubbard

9:05 am: Justin Rose, Mac Meissner

9:15 am: Peter Malnati, Austin Smotherman

9:25 am: Kevin Streelman, Adam Svensson

9:35 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren

9:45 am: Thomas Detry, Davis Thompson

9:55 am: Charley Hoffman, Tyler Duncan

10:10 am: Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

10:20 am: Doug Ghim, Joel Dahmen

10:30 am: Keith Mitchell, David Lipsky

10:40 am: Cam Davis, Rickie Fowler

10:50 am: Chandler Phillips, Martin Laird

11 am: C.T. Pan, Patrick Rodgers

11:10 am: K.H. Lee, Joseph Bramlett

11:20 am: Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

11:30 am: Alejandro Tosti, Ben Martin

11:40 am: Zach Johnson, Brendon Todd

11:50 am: Jordan Spieth, Kevin Yu

12 pm: Collin Morikawa, Min Woo Lee

12:15 pm: J.T. Poston, Adam Scott

12:25 pm: Ryan Moore, S.H. Kim

12:35 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim

12:45 pm: Matt NeSmith, Matt Kuchar

12:55 pm: Webb Simpson, Denny McCarthy

1:05 pm: Tony Finau, Gary Woodland

1:15 pm: Robby Shelton, Brian Harman

1:25 pm: Ryan Fox, Kevin Tway

1:35 pm: Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka

1:45 pm: Pierceson Coody, Sungjae Im

1:55 pm: Davis Riley, Hayden Buckley