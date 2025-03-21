Scottie Scheffler gets his very own Champions Dinner menu for The 2025 Masters

Scottie Scheffler has revealed his Champions Dinner menu before the upcoming 2025 Masters Tournament. The World No. 1 PGA Tour professional shared the menu via a story on his Instagram on March 20, 2025.

Scheffler is scheduled to tee off at the Augusta National Golf Course from April 10, 2025. The two-time Masters winner's menu includes cheesburger sliders and shrimp with sriracha mayonnaise and Thai sweet chilli dressing, a Texas-inspired platter inspired by his roots.

The menu also includes meatballs and ravioli with tomato basil sauce and pecorino cheese. Last year, while preparing ravioli before Christmas, Scheffler suffered an injury to his hand that sent him into a short hiatus. Till now, he has not been able to secure a win in the 2025 PGA Tour season.

Screenshot from Scottie Scheffler's Instagram story/source: @scottie.scheffler on IG

The Dinner is often called The Masters Club dinner. Its a tradition where the previous year's winner gets the opportunity to choose the dinner menu before the upcoming tournament. The defending champion hosts the dinner at the Augusta National Clubhouse on the Tuesday night of the tournament week. This was started after Ben Hogan won the Masters Tournament in 1951 and had the privilege to host the Champions Dinner on the eve of the 1952 Masters.

Scottie Scheffler had his first Major victory in 2022 when he won the first Masters Tournament of his career. The dinner he hosted after that included steak, firecracker shrimp and cheeseburger slices. In 2024, he won the prestigious green jacket for the second time in his professional career.

Scottie Scheffler opens up on LIV-PGA divide

Scottie Scheffler recently talked about the divide in golf due to the arrival of the Saudi PIF-backed LIV golf league. The World No. 1 made these comments as negotiations toward a prospective merger are going on between the breakaway series and the PGA Tour.

The two-time Masters winner said in his statement (quoted by GolfMagic):

"I definitely miss the competition. They got some pretty good players on their tour. I still think the PGA Tour has by far the best players in the world. The depth of our fields and the competition that we have is still hands down the best competition that there is in the game of golf. That’s why I’m still playing on the Tour.

I love the competition. I wish some of those guys had stayed, but at the end of the day, they made their choice. They knew the consequences of that decision, and I’m not here to change their minds."

Scheffler has played in five tournaments this year and made the cut in all. He secured two top-10 finishes and three top-20s. The professional golfer from Dallas, Texas, has not yet scored a win in the 2025 PGA Tour season.

