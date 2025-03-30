Scottie Scheffler gets real about Round 3 struggles at Houston Open 2025: “It’s a funny game sometimes” 

Scottie Scheffler said that he felt he hit better despite shooting his worst round of the week at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025. He mentioned that the greens were the only difference from the second round, as he struggled to read them on Day 3 at Memorial Park.

On Saturday, March 29, Scheffler carded a 1-under 69 in the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open. He picked up three birdies against two bogeys to finish at 12-under and slip to T3.

During the post-round interview, Scottie Scheffler reflected on his third-round performance. He said he struggled to read a couple of greens but felt his ball striking was better than on Friday when he had fired a 62.

"I felt like I hit it better today than I did yesterday." he said. "It's a funny game sometimes. Yesterday was a day where I felt like I really needed to go to the range and hit some balls and make sure things were feeling the way I needed to, and today I felt like I was striking it a lot better, just a bit off."

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025, Round 4?

Scottie Scheffler is paired with Ryan Gerard and Jesper Svensson for the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025. The duo will tee off from the first hole on Sunday, March 30 at 12:50 pm ET.

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Houston Open, Round 4:

Hole 1

11:00 am: Lee Hodges, Rico Hoey, Emiliano Grillo

11:11 am: Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Højgaard

11:22 am: Jackson Suber, Thomas Detry, Mac Meissner

11:33 am: Mason Andersen, Harris English, Adam Hadwin

11:44 am: Sami Valimaki, Wyndham Clark, Nate Lashley

11:55 am: Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Springer, Kurt Kitayama

12:06 pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Isaiah Salinda, Kevin Yu

12:17 pm: Taylor Pendrith, William Mouw, Rory McIlroy

12:28 pm: Davis Thompson, Jake Knapp, Nico Echavarria

12:39 pm: Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax

12:50 pm: Ryan Gerard, Scottie Scheffler, Jesper Svensson

1:01 pm: Min Woo Lee, Alejandro Tosti, Ryan Fox

Hole 10

11:00 am: Patrick Rodgers, Joel Dahmen, Eric Cole

11:11 am: Chris Gotterup, Jason Day, Matt McCarty

11:22 am: Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, Chandler Phillips

11:33 am: Taylor Dickson, Victor Perez, Tony Finau

11:44 am: Matteo Manassero, Charles Reiter, Ben Griffin

11:55 am: Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Philip Knowles

12:06 pm: Ryo Hisatsune, Sam Ryder, Rickie Fowler

12:17 pm: Sungjae Im, Sungjae Im, Chan Kim, Pierceson Coody

12:28 pm: Davis Riley, David Skinns, Antoine Rozner

12:39 pm: Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, Trevor Cone

12:50 pm: Chad Ramey, John Pak, Matthew Riedel

