Scottie Scheffler gives honest verdict on "good guy" Brandt Snedeker being named captain for Presidents Cup

Scottie Scheffler has expressed support for Brandt Snedeker's appointment as captain for the 2026 Presidents Cup. The biennial event will be played at Medinah Country Club from September 22 to 27.

On Tuesday, Snedker and Geoff Ogilvy were named the 2026 Presidents Cup captains for the U.S. and International teams, respectively. Scheffler, who will compete this week at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, was asked about Snedeker's selection in the pre-tournament press conference. The World No.1 said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think it's good. Brandt, he was an assistant for the Presidents Cup last year. He's a good guy. He'll be a great leader. He's a lot of fun for us to have in the team room. So I'm looking forward to seeing what he's like as a captain. We'll probably have to see a bit more of his serious side for sure, but Brandt's a great guy, and I think he'll do a great job."

Brandt Snedeker has competed in the Presidents Cup, first played in 2013. He posted a score of 2-3-0, helping the US win by 18.5 against 15.5. Last year, he served as assistant captain. He has also played in the Ryder Cup twice, in 2012 and 2016.

Scottie Scheffler has competed in two Presidents Cups in 2022 and 2024. In 2022, he struggled with a 0–3–1 record at the tournament. However, in the 2024 Presidents Cup, he played five matches, winning three and losing two, helping the US with crucial three points.

Scottie Scheffler on his 2025 season: My ball striking hasn't been as sharp

Last year, Scottie Scheffler had nine wins in the calendar year, winning seven of them on the PGA Tour. He also won the 2024 Masters and the Players Championship. In 2025, he has competed in eight tournaments so far, but has failed to register a victory.

In eight starts, he has had five top-10 finishes and eight top-25 finishes. In a recent press conference, he was asked what adjustments he thought would help him return to the winner’s circle. Scheffler said:

"I think my ball striking hasn't been as sharp as it was last year and the year before that. So kind of continue to work on my swing and get back to the basics of what I do well and continue to work on those good habits. I think that will get me where I need to go."

Let's take a look at Scottie Scheffler's performances in the 2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T9 (273, -15)

: T9 (273, -15) WM Phoenix Open : T25 (275, -9)

: T25 (275, -9) The Genesis Invitational : T3 (279, -9)

: T3 (279, -9) Arnold Palmer Invitational : T11 (284, -4)

: T11 (284, -4) THE PLAYERS Championship : T20 (284, -4)

: T20 (284, -4) Texas Children's Houston Open : T2 (261, -19)

: T2 (261, -19) Masters Tournament : 4 (280, -8)

: 4 (280, -8) RBC Heritage: T8 (272, -12)

