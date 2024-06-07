Scottie Scheffler gives his take on risking the US Open without a week off for rest- “I always didn't want a huge layoff”

Scottie Scheffler teed off at the 2024 Memorial Tournament on Thursday, June 6, at Muirfield. Following this tournament, the World No. 1 will travel to Pinehurst, North California, for the 2024 US Open without a rest. Interestingly, the golfer has now come out to state that he doesn’t necessarily need days off ahead of such big events.

Scheffler noted that he is “not a pre-Major guy.” The Masters champion claimed that he didn’t make big preparations ahead of the Augusta competition as well. Speaking after the opening round at Muirfield, the 27-year-old revealed that he “didn't want a huge layoff” ahead of events.

The 10-time PGA Tour winner reiterated that he’s always ‘mixed it up’ between events. Scheffler also added that he’s always chosen to play at the Scottish Open ahead of The Open Championship.

Speaking about not taking the week off ahead of the US Open, Scottie Scheffler said (at 3:49):

“I've done it before. I've kind of mixed it up throughout the years. During the Masters, I've never really played the week before or I did it once and it didn't work out as well as I'd hoped it would.

My thing was I always didn't want a huge layoff like a four-week layoff before major. I think three weeks would be kind of my max in terms of how many weeks I would want to take off before major. But outside of that, I typically played the Scottish Open before the Open Championship.”

Scottie Scheffler says playing the US Open on the third straight weekend would be ‘challenging’

While Scottie Scheffler claimed he doesn’t need many days off ahead of a Major, he admitted that playing the US Open on a third straight weekend would’ve been ‘challenging.’ The two-time Masters champion said he would’ve skipped an event if the ongoing Memorial Tournament was held last week, making US Open a third event in three weeks.

Scheffler also noted that he usually prefers reaching Major event venues early. Replying to a media query on the same, the ace golfer noted that he reaches Augusta on Sundays before the main event.

He added in the same press interview (at 5:01):

“I usually go to the Masters on Sunday. And let's say if this hypothetically if this tournament was last week and there was a week in between, I don't know what tournament would be, let's say there's a tournament and then there's the US Open, I would take that tournament off because I wouldn't want the Major to be my third week in a row. I feel like that would be pretty challenging.”

It is pertinent to note that Scottie Scheffler is one of the favorites to win the 2024 US Open, according to early odds. Having won the Masters already, the ace golfer will be eyeing his second Major of the year next weekend.