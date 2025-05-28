Scottie Scheffler to go against Nelly Korda in TaylorMade’s new YouTube video

Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda are associated with TaylorMade for their golf equipment. They regularly feature on TaylorMade's YouTube Channel for various types of content.

Recently, the World No.1 golfers on the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour went up against each other for TaylorMade's new YouTube video. They announced this news on their Instagram with a post and revealed the video will be published on the channel later today.

"World No. 1 VS World No. 1. Tomorrow on our YouTube channel. Closest to the pin. #TeamTaylorMade"

Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda went up against each other for the closest to the pin contest, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

If we look at their Strokes gained approach stats, Scheffler has a slight advantage over Korda, as he is ranked first on the PGA Tour this season with 1.295 strokes gained approach and 70.45% of greens in regulation. Korda, on the other hand, has 0.65 strokes gained approach with better green in regulation with 75%.

So this closest to the pin contest between Scheffler and Korda will be interesting and a close fight between the top two golfers in the world.

What's in the bag for Nelly Korda and Scottie Scheffler?

As of May 2025, Nelly Korda has a TaylorMade Qi10 Max driver with a loft of 10.5°, which is fitted with a Mitsubishi Diamana GT 60 S shaft. In the woods section, she owns a TaylorMade Stealth 2 fairway wood, one of which acts as her 3-wood with 15.5° of loft, and the other is more of a 7-wood with 21° of loft.

Interestingly, she also has a Ping G425 hybrid with a loft of 26° and is the only non-TaylorMade club in her bag.

Nelly Korda at The Chevron Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

When it comes to irons, she has a mixed line of TaylorMade irons. Her 5-iron is a TaylorMade P770 and TaylorMade P7MC iron from 6 to PW. For wedges, she carries two TaylorMade MG4 wedges (50°-09SB, 54°-13HB) along with a Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks 58° T Grind. On the green, she uses a TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter.

Scottie Scheffler has a TaylorMade Qi10 driver with an 8.25° of loft with a Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 58 Rib grip. In the fairway woods, he has a TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood with 15° of loft, along with a Qi35 fairway wood with 21° of loft.

In the irons, he uses a Srixon Z U85 utility 4-iron with a Nippon N.S. Pro Mudus3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X shaft as his non-TaylorMade iron, along with TaylorMade P7TW irons (5-PW).

In the wedges department, Scheffler uses Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges (50°-12F, 56°-14F) plus a Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60.5°-T) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts and a TaylorMade Spider Tour X L-Neck putter.

