Scottie Scheffler goes off on LIV golfers for the existing divide in game - "They made their choice"

Scottie Scheffler recently opened up about the players who joined LIV Golf. The American golfer will compete in a field that will also have LIV golfers at the upcoming first major of the season, the Masters.

On Tuesday, March 19, during a pre-Masters press conference, Scottie Scheffler opened up about the bifurcation in golf and also about the Saudi league players. The two-time Masters champ admitted to missing playing alongside some of the players who shifted to the PIF-funded league.

However, he even acknowledged that it was the consequence of the decision taken by the defected golfers. Speaking of the LIV players, Scheffler said (via Golf.com):

"They knew the consequences of that decision, and I’m not here to change their minds. I hold no ill will toward any of those guys that left. I hold no ill will toward any of those guys that left. They did what they wanted to do, and I can’t control their life. I’m not going to sit here and say they should have done something differently. They made their choice.

"If we want to figure out why the game of golf is not back together, go ask those guys. Go to wherever they are playing this week and figure out when the game is going to come back together.”

LIV Golf has attracted dozens of big names from the PGA Tour, including Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, and Cam Smith. The LIV Golf players have been banned from playing on the PGA Tour, but if they meet the eligibility criteria, they can play in the majors.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have been in talks about a negotiation deal regarding a framework agreement which was announced in 2023 and has not been finalized so far.

Scottie Scheffler reveals the LIV golfer he missed playing against

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters in 2022, but in 2023, Jon Rahm, who was playing on the PGA Tour at that time, registered a victory at the Major. However, last year, Scheffler won the major again, his second time winning the Masters. Towards the end of 2023, Rahm joined LIV Golf and is now banned from playing on the PGA Tour.

During the Masters press conference on March 19, Scottie Scheffler acknowledged missing playing against Jon Rahm while also saying that he was "surprised" to see him leave the Tour. Speaking of Jon, Scheffler said (via ASAP Sports):

"One of the great joyous of my career is going up against Jon. He's a tremendous player, tremendous talent. I was definitely surprised to see him leave last year and I for sure miss playing against him."

However, as a past winner of the Masters, Jon Rahm holds a lifetime exemption to play at the Masters and will return next month.

Twelve LIV golfers are eligible to play at the Masters in 2025. This includes Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Smith, and Bubba Watson. The Masters is scheduled to take place from April 10 to 13 at Augusta National.

