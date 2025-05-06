Scottie Scheffler ‘has got a lot of work to do’ ahead of the PGA Championship, claims golf insider

Despite Scottie Scheffler's dominant win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, golf insider Samuel Riggs believes the World No. 1 still has plenty to prove heading into the 2025 PGA Championship.

Speaking on the Fore Play Podcast, Riggs said Scheffler’s lack of variety in Major victories puts him behind other top players in the conversation about all-time greats.

"He's got a lot of work to do. What I mean is, like, he's won two Masters, but he hasn't won any other Majors...Scottie's not there yet. Like, Scottie's got – he's won the Masters. He's still got to win the PGA, he is still got to win the US Open, he has still got to win the British Open," Riggs said.

Scottie Scheffler picked up his second green jacket at Augusta National last year, repeating his 2022 success. But unlike Rory McIlroy, who completed his career Grand Slam by winning the 2025 Masters at 11-under-par (277 strokes), Scheffler still needs to win the remaining three Majors.

Riggs added that Scheffler’s mindset going into Quail Hollow Club will be as if he’s yet to win a Major.

"From the hunger standpoint, Scottie Scheffler is going into PGA like he's never won a major before like he's going in like– I got to start winning these fu**ing tournaments. Like, I've never won these before."

In 2024, Scheffler competed at the PGA Championship held at Valhalla Golf Club and finished T8 with a score of 13-under-par (271 strokes). This year, he is set to compete at the 2025 PGA Championship, scheduled to begin on May 15 at Quail Hollow Club.

How has Scottie Scheffler performed in the 2025 season so far?

Scottie Scheffler has played nine events in 2025, with one win, one runner-up finish, and six top-10 results. He remains at World No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

He started the year with a T9 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, followed by a T25 at the WM Phoenix Open. He then finished T3 at the Genesis Invitational, and T11 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

At The Players Championship, Scheffler ended T20. He later finished tied for second at the Texas Children’s Houston Open after posting a 19-under total.

He finished fourth at The Masters, where Rory McIlroy won the title. He followed that up with a T8 finish at the RBC Heritage.

Scheffler got his first win of the season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, shooting 31-under-par and winning by eight strokes. He closed the tournament with a final-round 63.

